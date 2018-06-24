Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump To Appear On ‘SNL’ After Saying That She Loves His Donald Trump Impression

In the wake of jacket-gate, Alec Baldwin has come up with a way for First Lady Melania Trump to prove that she really does care. The 30 Rock star recently offered to help Melania undergo an image makeover by inviting her to poke fun at her husband and his administration on the same network that used to air The Apprentice.

On Saturday, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to extend an invitation to Melania Trump to appear on Saturday Night Live. He made his proposition as the the first lady continued to come under fire for choosing to wear an army green jacket with the words “I don’t care. Do U?” scrawled on the back when she departed on a trip to the border to tour a child detention center. Many people were angered by her wardrobe choice because they assumed that she was sending a message to her husband’s base about how she really feels about the kids who have been separated from their families due to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

As reported by CNN, Donald Trump didn’t exactly help his wife out when he claimed that the words on her back were directed at the “Fake News Media,” seemingly contradicting a previous statement by Melania spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham that there was “no hidden message” in her wardrobe choice.

Bill Maher offered jacket suggestions for Melania Trump, including one that said "That's Mrs. Hitler to you"https://t.co/nv5IDgfmiC pic.twitter.com/L0S3TqbZfj — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 24, 2018

Now, The Huffington Post is suggesting that Alec Baldwin is trying to help the first lady get out of this mess, and he’s doing it by encouraging her to use the healing power of comedy to make America laugh at Donald Trump again.

“Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage,” Baldwin tweeted. “Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.”

“We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room,” he later added, sharing a photo of him and Melania Trump smiling together with his 1.17 million Twitter followers.

Even though many of the actor’s fans assumed that his Twitter invite was just a joke, it’s possible that Alec Baldwin really believes that he can get Melania Trump to appear alongside his Donald Trump character on Saturday Night Live. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Baldwin recently said that he’s heard from multiple sources that the first lady is a fan of his impression of the president and that it makes her laugh.

However, according to People, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman has disputed this claim, and she and Alec Baldwin have been bickering over its validity since last November. When Baldwin first revealed that he was told that Melania “loves” Saturday Night Live and his impression of Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham quickly fired back by denying that this is true. In response to Baldwin’s latest comments, she accused the Emmy-winning actor of “trying make himself relevant by using [Melania Trump’s] name.”

Grisham has also called Alec Baldwin out for not identifying his sources. However, one person has backed up his assertion that Melania Trump enjoys watching Saturday Night Live.

Cecily Strong plays the Melania Trump to Baldwin’s Donald on SNL, and she claims that she’s heard from the president himself that Melania is a fan of her impression of the first lady. As reported by W Magazine, Strong also told talk show host Jimmy Fallon that she “heard through the grapevine that [Melania] watched the show and she likes it.”