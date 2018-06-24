Madison Beer Wears Tiny Pink Bikini On Miami Beach, Showing Off Her Curves

Singer Madison Beer flaunted her curvy physique as she was pictured in a pink bikini on Miami beach. The 19-year-old YouTube sensation gained traction when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her singing. She has since amassed over 10 million Instagram followers and recently released a single, “Home with You.”

Just Jared Jr published photos of the singer wearing a tiny pink bikini after emerging from the water in Miami. Beer was with friends soaking in the sun as she took a break from work.

Madison opened for the Backstreet Boys, who were performing at the Fontaine Bleau in Miami. The 19-year-old shared a photo with her 10 million Instagram followers with the ’90s boyband at Liv Miami.

“Thank you @backstreetboys for having me open up for you at your concert last night, she captioned on Instagram.

Madison sported a pink bikini with a Chanel necklace, Cartier bracelets, and matching earrings. The singer tied her hair up in a top knot bun as she showed off her fit body while enjoying the sun with friends.

“Ocean got the best of me,” she captioned in a sizzling Instagram selfie wearing the same bikini before she stepped out on Miami Beach.

The New Yorker recently released a music video for her latest single, “Home with You,” which is the fifth song off her debut EP, As She Pleases. The talented singer edited the video herself and told People about the single.

“I want girls to feel an overwhelming sense of confidence when watching this video and listening to the song. The idea behind it was to follow different walks of life and highlight how badass women truly are.”

Madison Beer is the only independent female solo artist currently charted on the Billboard Top 40 Charts and further explained the concept of the music video, which has over a million views on YouTube.

“I wanted to capture the essence of confidence, being strong and independent and also feeling yourself!”

The stunning singer recently finished her 30-city tour and is dating Zack Bia.

The singer was previously in a relationship with Jack Gilinsky. An audio clip leaked last year, which reportedly captured the social media star verbally abusing Madison and they subsequently ended their relationship.

Despite having over 10 million followers on Instagram, Beer doesn’t see herself as an influencer. The singer sees herself as more of a musician rather than a social media star. The 19-year-old told Billboard that she doesn’t feel comfortable advertising brands on her social media that are not authentic.