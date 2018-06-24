‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of June 25: Steffy Cornered, Sally & Wyatt Make Love, & Katie Finds Out

Apparently, Katie thinks she has a right to be offended that Wyatt moved on so quickly.+

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the week of June 25 will be filled with Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) anger, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fighting back, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) making love, and Katie (Heather Tom) in shock when she hears the news.

Monday, June 25

Monday’s spoiler video shows Sally telling Wyatt that she won’t be making a habit of sleeping at his place. The only reason that she is sleeping there is because she has nowhere else to go. According to She Knows Soaps, she needed to lay some boundaries.

Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to know why Steffy isn’t marrying him right away and she’s cornered into making excuses why they should postpone the wedding. Bill (Don Diamont) blackmailed Steffy and told her that if she married his son, he would go to the cops with the news that her mother shot him.

Inquisitr details Brooke blasting Bill for manipulating his family and hurting her daughter. She has waited a long time to give him his comeuppance and she won’t hold back on her ex-husband for ruining so many people’s lives.

“I just don’t understand how you could be so cruel to the people that you say you care about!”

Tuesday, June 26

Bill is still determined to get Steffy to be his own. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he will continue to put pressure on her and will even claim that he is doing this for her benefit. Unsurprisingly, Steffy will be stunned at the drivel he spews when he tells her that he loves her with all his heart.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Sally and Wyatt celebrate their newfound happiness by making love.

Wednesday, June 27

Eric (John McCook) has hired Sally and wants her to work on the Hope for the Future line. Needless to say, Hope (Annika Noelle) is livid that Eric has any say about what happens in her line.

Soap Central reports that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) couldn’t wait to tell Katie that Wyatt has moved on with Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will be shocked which is rather curious because as B&B viewers will recall that she and Thorne were locking lips five minutes after she and Wyatt broke up.

Thursday, June 28

Hope will confront Sally. It seems as if Hope doesn’t think that Sally’s designs are a good fit for her line. The two will have a tense discussion.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also confront his dad about hiring Sally, but Eric refuses to budge. Ridge will then tell Sally directly how unhappy he is with the situation.

Friday, June 29

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Wyatt won’t have Hope beating down on his new love. Sally will overhear him defending her to Hope.

All eyes are on Emma (Nia Sioux) after she was caught taking photos of the line. When Charlie finds her slipping up again, Xander (Adain Bradley) stands up for her.

Tune in for some Bold and the Beautiful action every weekday on CBS.