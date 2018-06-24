Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Gives Birth To Her Fifth Child

The blonde ‘Amazon’ and her 15-years-younger husband have an amazing new baby to raise.

At an astounding 54-years-old, Danish actress, model, and reality TV star Brigitte Nielsen has given birth to her fifth child.

The celeb’s first daughter, Frida, was born on Friday, June 22, in Los Angeles. The bouncing baby girl weighed five pounds, nine-ounces at the time of her arrival.

This is the Red Sonja star’s first child with her 39-year-old husband, Mattia Dessi, an Italian model, whom she married in July, 2006.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Frida’s parents gushed to People. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen had just announced her pregnancy on social media in late May with a photo of herself sporting a humongous baby bump.

“Family getting larger,” she captioned the snapshot posted to Instagram on May 27.

Nielsen had talked about wanting another child for several years prior to her pregnancy.

In August, 2008, she told the British magazine Hello! that she would love to have a child with Dessi.

“The children have kept me going,” she said. “We want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete.”

In July, 2011, she told the Guardian that she would love another baby because of all the things she has learned since raising her last child.

“It would be like starting all over again,” she said at the time. “I’m young at heart, and I would be different this time [a]round.”

Nielsen, who has been married a total of five times, is already mom to four young men: Julian Winding, 34, whom she had with her first husband, musician Kasper Winding; 28-year-old Killian Gastineau, who was fathered by her ex-fiancé and former NFL player Mark Gastineau; and 25-year-old Douglas Meyer and 23-year-old Raoul Meyer, Jr. from fourth husband Raoul Meyer, an actor and race car driver.

She didn’t have any children with her two most famous exes, Sylvester Stallone, her co-star in the 1985 film, Rocky IV, whom she was married to from December, 1985, to July, 1987, and rapper Flavor Flav, whom she dated for one year after meeting on the set of the VH1 reality show The Surreal Life in 2004, and who co-starred together in the spinoff reality series, Strange Love, in 2005.

Flavor Flav was very happy for his ex when he heard the news that she was going to be welcoming a new child.

“This pregnancy at over 50, it’s amazing,” he said, as previously reported by Inquisitr. “It shows everybody in the world that everything and anything is possible. I was proud. I was siked to see her belly that big.

“All I want to see is her happy and [have] everything she wants in life,” the Public Enemy rapper continued. “All she wants in life is a happy life and good family life. She’s good to people. That’s why we clicked. Birds of a feather will flock together.”

In addition to the shows with Flavor Flav, Nielsen has appeared on several other reality TV programs, including the Italian version of The Mole (2004), Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother (2005), VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew for her addiction to alcohol (2008), Germany’s version of Dancing with the Stars, called Let’s Dance (2010), and, in 2012, she won Season 6 of Ich bin ein Star — Holt mich hier raus!, the German version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The six-foot-one beauty has had several plastic surgery operations over the years, six of which took place in 2008 and she filmed them for German and Italian TV shows.