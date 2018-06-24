Ciara Shows A Lot Of Leg In Leather Miniskirt During Date Night With Russell Wilson

Ciara showed off her amazing figure on a date night with NFL star and husband Russell Wilson. The beautiful couple were in the U.K. where they were pictured exiting a Soho House Private Members Club in London, according to OK! Magazine.

The mother-of-two wore a black leather mini skirt that accentuating her toned legs and a low-cut casual black top.

The singer matched the black ensemble with a reddish brown long leather jacket and pointing toe black heels that boosted her five-foot, eight-inch frame.

The 29-year-old NFL quarterback opted for a stylish navy-blue suit and a white T-shirt. The Super Bowl winner accompanied the casual look with silver necklaces as he walked hand-in-hand with his superstar wife.

As far as accessories go, Ciara clutched a mini-leather purse and wore a bulky gold wristwatch and several gold rings.

The good-looking couple is still going strong as their second wedding anniversary is a few weeks away. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been photographed on many occasions enjoying each other’s company in London.

The 32-year-old singer started dating Wilson in early 2015, and they became engaged the following year. The couple got married in July, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in England after a whirlwind romance.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Jennifer Hudson reportedly attended the star-studded wedding.

They welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess, in April of last year. She shares a son from a former relationship with rap sensation Future; their son, Future Zahir, was born in 2014.

The singer and dancer spoke about losing the baby weight after giving birth to her second child. Ciara told People that she lost 50 pounds in five months.

“I was even more fired up about getting my post-baby weight off. It was just my own personal goal that I set for myself. It’s a whole different animal when you have two kids, and it felt really good.”

Ciara revealed that she gained 65 pounds during her pregnancy and spoke about the challenges of losing weight while taking care of two children.

“I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again.”

The singer said that she still enjoyed junk food during her weight loss, but did so in moderation. The 32-year-old implemented a workout regimen, along with a calorie restrictive diet to shed the baby weight.

The model says her husband, Russell Wilson, is a fan of the hips she gained with the baby weight, during her interview with People.