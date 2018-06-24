Lea Michele Goes Makeup-Free In Bikini Photo And Shows Off Her Engagement Ring During Break From Touring

Lea Michele knows how to make the most of her time off. The 31-year-old actress and singer has been busy touring with her former Glee costar Darren Criss, but she recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was taking a five-day break before hitting the road again on Tuesday.

Lately, Lea Michele has spent a lot of time inside cramped airplanes as she and Darren Criss travel across the country for their nine-city LM/DC Tour, so who can blame her for wanting to spend the first free weekend she’s had in a while outdoors? On Saturday, Lea took to Instagram to show her followers what she’s doing during her break by sharing a makeup-free swimsuit selfie that was snapped outside in the sun.

In the image, Lea is rocking a tiny white bandeau bikini top that’s knotted at the bust. She has her left hand on top of her head, which gives her followers a side view of her massive engagement ring from her fiancé, Zandy Reich. Lea revealed that she’s not just letting her skin breathe in the photo; she’s also making sure to get plenty of lungfuls of oxygen that isn’t stale airplane air.

“Weekends are for no makeup, fresh air and sunshine!” she captioned the image.

Lea Michele didn’t reveal where her bikini photo was taken, but she did share a few more photos and videos of the sunny location on her Instagram stories. In one boomerang video, she gives her followers a better view of her sparkling engagement ring and her bright white bikini bottoms as she lounges beside a pool. In another, she dips her toes in the water.

“No makeup, fresh air, sunshine = happy!” Lea captioned a second snapshot of her flawless bare face.

During a recent interview with Shape, Lea Michele talked about how she keeps her complexion looking so dewy and fresh despite her skin’s constant exposure to dry airplane air. She said she always makes sure to drink plenty of water while she’s up in the air, and she keeps an air purifier around her neck. She also brings face sprays and masks with her to combat dryness. According to the actress, one product that she currently uses to keep her skin hydrated while she travels is the Jet Lag Mask by Summer Fridays.

Lea Michele also talked about how she keeps her bikini body looking its best when she’s traveling.

“I really care about traveling, seeing the world and visiting places,” she said. “So, if it’s the type of vacation or trip where I’m in nature and want to breathe fresh air, then I’ll make an effort to go hiking.”

She also does a little internet research to see if there are any CorePower yoga or SoulCycle studios that she can visit for a calorie-blasting sweat session.

Lea Michele is likely even more laser-focused on fitness right now because she’s getting ready to wear a wedding dress. She also plans on spending a lot more time rocking bikinis before and after she and Zandy Reich tie the knot. The Scream Queens star recently told E! News that she hopes to hit the beach for her bachelorette party and her honeymoon.

“I think for something like those two things, I’m probably going to lean towards some white sand and blue oceans. You know, relaxing and fun and of course I love exploring and I love traveling,” Michele said. “But especially for a bachelorette [party], I just need me and my girls on a beach somewhere with margaritas.”