Eva Longoria Shares Adorable Photo Of Newborn Son Wearing Mini Mexico Jersey For World Cup

The actress and her husband welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday

Eva Longoria’s newborn son, Santiago, might not know what soccer or the World Cup is, but the first-time mother is getting a head-start on making sure that her son knows who to possibly root for when he gets older. The proud momma shared a photo of baby Santiago sporting his very own mini Mexico soccer jersey for Mexico’s World Cup match against South Korea on her Instagram Saturday, as reported by People.

The tiny baby, whose jersey reveals his adorable nickname, “Santi,” appeared to be sleeping as he was being held in his father’s arms, which could possibly mean that he might not have witnessed Mexico win their second World Cup match, as the country beat South Korea 2-1. However, that didn’t stop people from commenting on the adorable photo, including former British soccer star, David Beckham.

“OMG best picture ever. I’m so happy for you guys,” Beckham wrote. “What an amazing picture and a proud moment @evalongoria.”

Beckham wasn’t the only famous celeb Santiago drew attention from. Latino singing sensation Ricky Martin also commented on the photo.

“QUE BELLEZA!!!!!,” he wrote, which means “that beauty” in English.

Actor Colton Haynes’s ex-husband, celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, also took the time to comment on the photo with a bunch of heart and heart-eyed emojis followed by the words, “Love- pure Love.”

The former Desperate Housewives actress, 43, welcomed her first child, whose full name is Santiago Enrique Bastón, with her husband of two years, media mogul Jose “Pepe” Bastón, on Tuesday, June 19, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Longoria shared the first picture of her son, who was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at six pounds and 13 ounces, reported Latin magazine, Hola! USA.

“We’re so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” Longoria told the Latin magazine. The Overboard actress then shared the magazine’s cover of her holding Santiago in her arms on her Instagram and took the time to speak about the children who were being separated from their parents at the Mexican border stating that, “families belong together,” while encouraging her fans to support RAICES Texas, which offers legal services to immigrant families.

On Friday, Longoria posted a photo of the family dog, Popeye, laying in his doggy bed with one of Santiago’s hospital blankets, stating that Popeye couldn’t “wait to meet his little brother.”

While Santiago is the first child for Longoria and Bastón as a couple, Bastón has three children from a previous marriage.