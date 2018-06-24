Kendall Jenner Flaunts Bikini Body In Yellow Two-Piece After Date With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner flaunted her bikini body in a bright yellow two-piece after she went out on a date with Ben Simmons.

The model took to Instagram to share an Insta story of herself in the blazing yellow Knot Front Bikini from a line she created with her sister called Kendall + Kylie Swim for Revolve. The bright yellow top featured a cute tie in the front, and the matching high-cut bottoms showed off Kendall’s toned abs, nipped in waist, and shapely hips. She also posted a video of herself walking in the suit to show its movement, and in the background, a gorgeous blue pool beckoned.

Later on, her Insta story moved poolside with footage of a rather intense water balloon fight. Kendall got hit with a wet balloon more than once while she filmed the mayhem that was punctuated by screaming and laughter. According to a Daily Mail report, the location of the poolside fun was likely Kylie Jenner’s house. Ben may have joined Kendall for the relaxing poolside Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner,22, and 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers basketball star Ben Simmons left Delilah in West Hollywood together. On Thursday night, E! News reported that the two, who appear to be a couple, were inseparable during a night out on the town, which started with dinner out with friends at Craig’s.

cute but she’ll rip your face off A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 28, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

An eyewitness told E! that, “After dinner, their friends all went out the front door and Kendall and Ben snuck out the back. They got into a waiting Rolls Royce and Ben drove them off. After leaving Craig’s they met up with their same group of friends at Hyde, where they partied until 2 a.m. Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn’t leave each other’s side.”

Although neither Kendall nor Ben have commented on the status of their relationship, it’s obvious they spend a lot of time together and they appear to enjoy each other’s company.

Earlier this month, the Calvin Klein model made out with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, later that same week, Inquisitr reported that she and Ben Simmons went out on a shopping trip together at Barney’s New York after which they spent a quiet evening together at Ben’s home.

Before dating Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner dated A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin. She reportedly prefers to keep her relationships somewhat casual.

One thing is sure, Kendall repped her swimwear collaboration with her sister Kylie well on her Saturday afternoon fun in the sun.