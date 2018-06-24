Melania Trump’s ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket Inspires ‘I Really Care’ Clothing Brand Movement

Various clothing brands have launched their own 'I Really Care' fashion in response to the first lady's jacket.

It was the jacket seen across the globe when Melania Trump paid an impromptu visit to Texas to meet with migrant children who had been separated from their parents earlier this week. The two-year-old Zara jacket’s message read clear as day, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?,” and immediately caused severe, warranted backlash against the first lady’s highly insensitive choice of fashion.

While multiple reports have come up with various reasons as to why Melania would wear such a jacket given the circumstances under which she was traveling, Glamour reports that her jacket quickly inspired the “I Really Care” clothing brand movement.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Melania headed to Texas on Thursday to meet with the many migrant children who were forcibly separated from their parents under her husband’s command. While her intentions were good, they were severely overshadowed by her poor choice of fashion. Boarding Air Force One from Washington D.C., Melania’s military-style jacket quickly became the subject of attention due to the message sprawled on the back of it. “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” was clearly visible in capitalized, white letters. Since then, there have been wide reports firing off various reasons why Melania chose to wear that jacket in particular.

Whatever the reasons, multiple clothing brands have decided to clap back with a fashion statement of their own such as Wildfang, a clothing brand based in Portland. The company introduced their own jacket with the words, “I REALLY CARE, DON’T U?” written on the jacket’s back on their Instagram page and even included a personal message to Melania herself.

While the jacket is priced just short of $100, Wildfang doesn’t have any intention of keeping the money. The company is donating every cent from each sale made to RAICES Texas, which caters to immigrants by offering them legal services, as well as other resources.

“Within a few hours, we decided as a team we wanted to do something,” Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy told Glamour. “This could not go unnoticed, so we put our heads together and went with impact,” she added.

The jacket has had an impact, completely selling out, not once, but twice.

“We started with a limited edition run and it sold out, twice. Our customers have gone bananas over this — the support is overwhelming, and we couldn’t be more proud to align with them in support of these families. We hope to see kids reunited with their parents, that is the goal here. We want to spread awareness, we want people to take action.”

Public Service Apparel (PSA) clothing company, which is owned by Upworthy and GOOD, followed suit by introducing their own “I REALLY DO CARE, DON’T U?” limited-edition T-shirt, with all sales being donated to the United We Dream organization.

Clothing company Lingua Franca, known for their luxury knitwear sweaters, designed a version of their sweaters with the words, “we care a lot” stitched onto it. Following suit, the company will donate $100 to any charity of a customer’s choosing.

The public outcry in response to Melania’s jacket has gone beyond clothing companies as celebrities themselves are joining in the “I Really Care” movement. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Stuck in the Middle actress Jenny Ortega arrived at the Radio Disney Music Awards, wearing a jacket that read, “I Do Care And U Should Too.” The Inquisitr also recently reported that Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s wife, Jill, sported a jacket with the words, “Yes we all care. Y don’t U?,” while attending a Pearl Jam concert in Milan on Friday.

Former Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps posted a picture of herself on her Instagram wearing a T-shirt that read, “I Care, Do U?,” along with a powerful message.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, ending the separation of children from their parents at the Mexican border.