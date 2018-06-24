Watch England Vs. Panama 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England will miss a key player in Delle Alli as they face Panama for the first time ever, knowing that a win nails down a place in the Round of 16.

England will face Panama for the first time in the history of both countries on Sunday, but England will be without one of their best players in 22-year-old Delle Alli, the BBC reports. England looks to win their first two games in a World Cup for the first time since 2006 and secure their place in the Round of 16 with a group stage game to spare. The match that will live stream from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday.

Alli, who, along with England striker Harry Kane, stars for Premier League third-place finishers Tottenham Hotspur. He injured his thigh on Monday when England edged their way past Tunisia 2-1 on a late header from Kane. But Manager Gareth Southgate told the BBC that Alli is “progressing really well” despite falling short in the fitness department for Sunday’s matchup.

Panama are making their World Cup debut, but absorbed a 3-0 drubbing from Group G favorites Belgium in their first-ever match on the sport’s biggest stage. But Panama Manager Hernan Gomez has already said that he plans no alterations to his starting XI from the Beligium contest.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the crucial England vs. Panama 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the key matchup is scheduled for 3 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday, June 24.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 1 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the England vs. Panama live stream at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or bright and early at 5 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Panama Coach Hernan Gomez plans no changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Belgium in his country’s World Cup debut. Monika Majer / Getty Images

England hasn’t suffered a World Cup defeat against a team representing the CONCACAF region, which covers North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, since 1950. The soccer history site 11v11 calls that 1950 loss “one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history,” as they dropped a 1-0 decision to the United States, in era when most U.S. players were part-timers at best.

But Panama will be the 38th different team that England have faced in a World Cup match. England won a single World Cup, in 1966. Sports Keeda notes that of the previous 37 teams, only five have emerged with the victory the first time they faced England in the World Cup.

Watch a preview of the England vs. Panama World Cup showdown in the video below, courtesy of Oddsshark.

To watch a live stream of the England vs. Panama World Cup Group G match in the United States, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the England vs. Panama 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live streaming TV “package” such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the cord-cutting services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the England vs. Panama match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the England vs. Panama 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. In North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch England-Panama on mobile devices.