WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels To Have Big Role At Australia Super Show-Down, Per ‘Wrestle Rumors’

The Heartbreak Kid may return to the ring for WWE in Australia, but not in the way you're hoping.

Shawn Michaels hasn’t wrestled in close to a decade and it is quite possible that he’ll never actually put on the boots again, but he’s not totally gone. The former multi-time World Champion is a trainer and coach at the WWE Performance Center and he often travels with Triple H for different company events. In October, there will be a huge event called the “Super Show-Down” happening in Australia, and rumor has it that the Heartbreak Kid will have a big role at the show.

Even though HBK has spoken about having one more match, as recently reported by Inquisitr, no-one really knows if that will ever happen. Michaels is in great shape and is doing a lot to help younger wrestlers get better and become big-time WWE superstars in time.

Still, he could always end up as an on-screen character on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live and have some kind of televised role. When WWE travels to Australia in October, it seems as if he is going to get involved and actually have a very important part in the Super Show-Down.

According to Wrestling Observer, by way of Wrestling Rumors, Michaels is already to confirmed to appear at the show, but his role could end up being that of a special guest referee.

If the rumors end up being correct, Shawn Michaels would be a special guest referee for the last-ever match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

Now, it wouldn’t be the first time that this entire dynamic has taken place as many fans will look back and remember WrestleMania XXVIII in 2011. Triple H lost to The Undertaker inside of Hell in a Cell with Shawn Michaels donning the stripes as the special guest referee.

The match was very good and one of the big highlights of the event, but many remember what happened after the match even more. When all was said and done, the three legends walked up the ramp together and looked out toward the crowd as a unit and received a huge ovation from the fans.

For now, this should all be taken as a rumor, but it has been confirmed that Shawn Michaels will be in Australia for the Super Show-Down. He could just be there in a backstage role or even make a simple appearance for the crowd to receive a huge pop, but that remains to be seen. If he is made the special guest referee for the last-ever match between Triple H and The Undertaker, though, it would be very fitting to end an era.