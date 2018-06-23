Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Midriff In Sports Bra And Yoga Pants

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer looked like a California girl.

Amidst rumors that she’s a married woman, Miley Cyrus flaunted her toned tummy in a sports bra and yoga pants in Los Angeles.

According to a Daily Mail report, the “Party in the USA” singer wore a black sports bra and tight cropped yoga pant leggings from Alo Yoga, which showed off her various unique tattoos, on an outing with her mother, Tish Cyrus, on Friday. Miley and her mother parked the singer’s black Range Rover near SunCafe, which is a popular vegan restaurant in the area.

She accented her ultra-casual look with rainbow slide sandals, gold chains, various bracelets, a high messy bun, and a bare face. She also carried a small black bag over one shoulder. Missing from her ensemble was the 3.5-carat diamond engagement ring from her fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

However, Miley going out without her ring is not an unusual thing because the ring doesn’t really fit with her typical style.

“It’s very weird because this is, like, real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. Sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune, and he’s kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They dated and got engaged in 2012, but they broke up in 2013 and called off the wedding. However, in 2016, they reunited, and they got engaged again sometime after they started dating again.

Inquisitr reported earlier that the two might have tied the knot secretly at their Malibu, California, home in a “hippie style” ceremony with their close family and friends in attendance. Later, they plan to have another wedding day in Australia, which will include more of Hemsworth’s extended family members.

Of course, rumors of secret weddings follow these two around all the time. Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, shut them down earlier this year when he told Sirius XM’s Sway In The Morning, “No, they’re not officially married.”

It’s been several months since he cleared up the rumors, though, and it’s possible that they did get married sometime after Miley and her mother were out and about in Los Angeles yesterday and today. Married or not, Miley looked every inch a true California girl out in L.A. yesterday in her fitness-inspired look.