Rose Leslie Shares Adorable Photo From Wedding To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Star, Kit Harington

Earlier today, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie finally tied the knot, about six years after they first started dating, and four years after their on-air characters’ romance met its bitter end in the penultimate episode of the HBO fantasy series’ fourth season. With the wedding having gone through without a hitch, Leslie took to social media to post a photo of herself and her new husband, flashing wide smiles seldom seen from their on-air characters as they celebrated their special day.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday afternoon, Leslie kept things as short and as sweet as possible, limiting the caption to her wedding photo to a few hashtags — her name, Harington’s name, “#wedding,” and “#couple.” It was a case of letting the picture tell the whole story, as the image simply featured Rose and Kit walking hand-in-hand as they were showered by white flower petals.

As of this writing, the photo has received over 82,000 likes, as well as a plethora of congratulatory messages from Leslie’s followers from all over the world.

“Congratulations @roseleslie_got and #KitHarrington! [sic] I’m sooo happy you two got married! Your love story from Game of Thrones to real life has been truly inspirational, romantic and magical! I wish you nothing but the best and an eternity of happiness, laughter, and love!” read one of the longer, more detailed fan comments in response to the wedding photo.

While most Instagram users likewise kept their comments succinct, simply offering congratulations to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on their wedding day, others freely referenced elements of their Game of Thrones storyline, as well as Leslie’s character Ygritte’s memorable catchphrase, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

“Looks like Jon Snow knows something after all!” one user remarked, in reference to Harington’s character.

As reported earlier today by BBC News, Harington and Leslie first met in 2012 during the filming of Game of Thrones’ third season and started dating shortly thereafter. The couple announced their engagement in September, 2017.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding took place at Rayne Church in the bride’s hometown of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and was attended by several of the couple’s Game of Thrones co-stars, including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. Other celebrities at the wedding, according to a recent report from the Inquisitr, included actors Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman, and Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of British band Mumford & Sons, who entertained the newlyweds and their guests at the reception.