Jenna Dewan ‘So Excited’ For Danskin 16-Piece Capsule Collection

The ‘World of Dance’ host’s very first fashion line will debut this fall.

Jenna Dewan has announced the creation of her own capsule collection for the dance and activewear apparel brand Danskin. The actress, dancer, and World of Dance host revealed her new gig on social media this week.

“I am SO excited to finally announce that I’ve created my own capsule collection with Danskin,” she said on Instagram. “Jenna Dewan x Danskin is inspired by my style and lifestyle, and built to move with women in everything they do. It will be here this fall on Danskin.com, and I’ll give you sneak peeks along the way!”

The 37-year-old shared three photos with the announcement. In the first two shots, she appears to be working on her clothing line, and the third is a screenshot of the Women’s Wear Daily article about the Danskin partnership. Dewan also talked about the collection and shared some design sketches in an Instagram story.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Danskin’s first celebrity capsule collection in its 136-year-old history will feature 16 different pieces of clothing, including bodysuits, unitards, sports bras, leggings, tops, T-shirts, cropped hoodies, and joggers.

The clothes in the Jenna Dewan x Danskin collection were designed to be wardrobe staples that can be worn in any season and easily transition from workout wear to evening wear by adding some extra pieces like a jacket and boots.

The star of the 2006 romantic dance film Step Up first became affiliated with Danskin in 2016 when she signed up to be an ambassador and appear in advertisements for the company.

“It just felt authentic. I really like the classic quality they have,” Dewan told WWD, adding the fact that she’s been wearing the iconic brand since her “very first dance class.”

The first-time designer really enjoyed the “fun process” of choosing fabrics, designs, and textures.

“Danskin was very supportive, and immediately liked the vision I had,” she elaborated. “We had a couple of meetings, going over every seam, every line, every placement on the body, every cinch of the waist.”

Jenna Dewan / Instagram

Jenna Dewan x Danskin will be available for just one season, starting in October, and will be sold on Danskin’s website and in specialty stores with the prices ranging from $10 to $60.

Dewan, who began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, considers herself a “pretty active person.” She keeps fit by taking dance and spin classes, doing Pilates, and working out with a trainer.

In April, the Connecticut native separated from her husband of more than eight years, actor Channing Tatum. The two share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Besides World of Dance, Dewan has a recurring role on CBS’s Man With a Plan, has begun shooting a new movie with Sarah Hyland called The Wedding Year, and will shoot a pilot for a Fox musical drama titled Mixtape.