Michelle Wolf Mocks Sarah Sanders For Being Tossed From Restaurant, ‘No Shirt, No Morals, No Service’

White House press secretary was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant earlier.

Michelle Wolf definitely knows how to add insult to injury.

The comedian, who rose to prominence for her unabashed commentary and political quips on late night television with co-hosts Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers, has enjoyed giving her two cents on matters related to Trump’s circle. After Samantha Bee was criticized for calling Ivanka Trump the c-word, Wolf was one of the first comedians to come to her defense, calling it “fair game,” arguing that when the president could get away with saying rather crass things about people he didn’t like, why couldn’t comedians do the same thing.

And now, after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant out of what the owner called “moral conviction,” leading Sanders to take to Twitter to expect some sympathy for her mistreatment, Michelle Wolff came down hard on Sanders.

“No shirt, no morals, no service,” Wolf tweeted to her half-a-million followers in response to Sanders’ tweet.

.@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction. pic.twitter.com/jr3bfiY3XY — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) June 23, 2018

Sanders had earlier announced that she was asked to leave a Lexington farm-to-table restaurant along with seven other family members because of her politics, saying she is not angry with the incident because it said more about the restaurant owner than it said about Sanders herself.

Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the restaurant called The Red Hen, told BBC that she decided to ask Sanders to leave after consulting with her employees. The restaurant has since received a slew of negative, as well as positive, reviews on Google and Yelp, with some people calling Wilkinson “bigoted” for her actions, while some others commended her standing up to the “unethical” administration that Sanders is a big part of.

No shirt, no morals, no service. ???? https://t.co/uFl9YCYUav — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 23, 2018

Michelle Wolf is no newcomer when it comes to taking potshots at Sarah Sanders, as reported by Newsweek. She roasted the White House press secretary at the Correspondents’ Dinner this year — while Sanders was present.

“Everytime Sarah steps up to the podium I get excited because I’m not really sure what we’re gonna get, you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies,” she said about the press secretary, adding, that Sanders “burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.”

Later, she clarified her statement on her recent Netflix show, The Break with Michelle Wolf, after her joke was deemed too critical in some quarters. Wolf denied her joke was meant as a personal attack, saying it was not a “looks-based joke” but an attack on her “ugly personality.”

It seems Wolf enjoys having Sanders for her comedic material.