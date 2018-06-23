WWE Rumors: Undertaker Getting A Match He Has Wanted At ‘SummerSlam,’ According To WrestleVotes

At one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, The Undertaker may be getting a match he has wanted.

The Undertaker is one of the greatest legends to ever set foot inside of a wrestling ring whether it be in WWE or any other promotion. At this stage of his career, which many people thought was over, he pretty much has the right to make any calls and requests he could want. With that being said, he’s not done wrestling just yet and will be back for more this year, but his rumored match at SummerSlam is one he’s supposedly wanted for some time.

It’s obvious by now that his loss to Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania 33 was not his final match ever. Since that time, he has had two matches and is scheduled for a third when WWE returns to Madison Square Garden for a Monday Night Raw event.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, The Undertaker will be teaming with Reigns and Braun Strowman to main event against Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin. Later in the year, WWE will have a Super Show-Down in Australia where Taker will face off against Triple H for the very last time.

Summer is in full swing and WWE is prepping for one of their bigger events of the year in SummerSlam which takes place in August. According to Cageside Seats, there are now reports going around that The Undertaker will be on the card and in a match he has been wanting.

WWE

For now, it is not known who The Undertaker will be facing at SummerSlam, and nothing is set in stone, but this is a rather interesting development. The main source of the rumor is a rather reliable Twitter account known as WrestleVotes which has been right on a number of occasions in the past.

Texting With A Source: The Undertaker has been presented w/ a story & match for SummerSlam. Source said him working MSG next month along with Australia in October should be a good sign for SummerSlam. I can add that the idea is something Taker was pushing for at one point. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 22, 2018

If The Undertaker has been presented with a story and a match, that would mean that he’s going to not only wrestle at SummerSlam but also be back on WWE television. A “story” would mean that a feud would need to be built up leading to the pay-per-view when the match will happen.

The interesting part of this whole rumor is that it is a match The Undertaker was pushing to have happen at some point and that could be anything. It could be a veteran he has never worked with or one he hasn’t worked with for a long time. It could be one of the up-and-coming stars who he feels is doing a great job. Either way, if The Undertaker wants a specific match at SummerSlam, it is almost a guarantee that WWE will let him have that match.