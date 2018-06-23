Woman Calls Police On 8-Year-Old Girl For Selling Water Without A Permit

The internet labeled her with the name Permit Patty and shamed her throughout the day Saturday. Her real name was later discovered, and the shaming continued.

A San Francisco woman has been dubbed Permit Patty for an Instagram video showing her calling the police about an eight-year-old girl who was selling bottles of water without a permit in front of her apartment building. KRON-4 reports that the little girl’s mother caught the woman on video and shared it with her followers. The caption below the video read, “An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where’s she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police.”

In the Instagram video, the mother approaches Permit Patty and tells viewers what she’s doing. As soon as the woman realizes that she’s being recorded, she ducks and runs from the girl’s mother then says, “And illegally selling water without a permit?” The mother says she’s selling it on her property, and Permit Patty responds that it isn’t her property.

The eight-year-old’s cousin Raj posted about it as well and says that the whole scene played out near AT&T Park in San Francisco because her cousin was selling water to people who were on their way to baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. She also said that all is well with her family.

“My family thanks you all for the funny comments and memes and words of encouragement. My little cousin is doing okay for those who are asking and her mom is going to be pressing charges for harassment.”

-911 what’s your emergency?

-There’s an 8 year old girl selling water #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/IEJ1cMKDDT — Mitsy (@mitshara) June 23, 2018

The incident has found its way all over social media with people from all over asking for the true identity of Permit Patty.

Internet, work your magic and get the name of #PermitPatty — ????Renee???? (@Reney730) June 23, 2018

What a horrible human being. Can you even imagine the rage that this person lives with day in and day out to be this way? But don't get me wrong, I do *not* feel sorry for her in the slightest. Identify her and show the world what a c*nt she is! #PermitPatty — Susan Sams (@SusanSams6) June 23, 2018

Even some celebrities like Gabrielle Union weighed in.

IIIIIIIII. CANNOT. Ma'am? MA'AM?!?! ???? This woman asks to speak to somebody's manager on the daily. She permanently wears folks OUT https://t.co/2VXtHDBW5N — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 23, 2018

Well, Permit Patty’s real name has been uncovered. It’s Alison Ettel, but you’re not going to find any social media accounts for her because she has deleted all of her personal accounts. She hasn’t, however, gotten rid of the social media accounts for her business, a company called Treatwell that provides “the highest quality cannibas products for both people and animals.” Everybody wants to know more about Permit Patty though, so Heavy did some digging and posted some facts about the newest internet sensation.

Alison is quite educated, with two degrees, and had two previous careers – one as an equity trader and another as a researcher. Alison is 44-years-old. The cannibas products she sells are CBDs, which don’t give the user a high but instead are used for medicinal purposes.

