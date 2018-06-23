An Anti-Trump Consumer Strategist Says You Should Boycott These Businesses That Associate With The Trumps

Stephanie Coulter started the #GrabYourWallet movement to allow consumers the opportunity to not do business with companies that have ties to the Trump family.

A consumer strategist who is leading a boycott of businesses with ties to Donald Trump or to the Trump family has updated the list of retailers she wants you to boycott, Business Insider is reporting.

Shannon Coulter started the started the #GrabYourWallet movement in 2016, before Trump was even elected, as a way of allowing consumers to vote with their wallets, so to speak, and avoid giving their money, even indirectly, to Trump or his family.

Since then, her list has been updated a few times, for a few reasons. Some have severed their ties to the Trump family, although whether or not that’s a result of a boycott, or a threat of a boycott, is a matter of dispute. Others have begun doing business with the family and have been added to the list.

One company that has been removed from Coulter’s list is shoe retailer DSW. In June, a shopper claimed that he or she had received an email from the company saying that they would no longer sell Ivanka Trump-branded shoes. It appears that they are still selling them, however, as this writer just went to the DSW website and saw two options available, although Business Insider notes that in January 2017, DSW offered 67 Ivanka Trump-branded options.

Further, I can save even more by buying @ivankatrump's ripped off Tropica heels at $145 rather than pay $424.15 (w/ 25% discount) for @aquazzura 's Christys @neimanmarcus for . Even better @IvankaTrump's shoes made not in ????????, but in ???????? (GINA). #MAGA (heavy sarcasm implied). pic.twitter.com/3ioJ8t5fy2 — Savage Secular Girl (@secular_girl) June 22, 2018

DSW has since been removed from the list. The shoe retailer joins Nordstrom, Jet.com, and Gilt as retailers that have stopped selling Ivanka’s shoes.

Here are the 24 retailers that remain on Coulter’s boycott list, in alphabetical order:

6PM

Amazon/Whole Foods

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Belk

Bloomingdales

Bluefly

Build.com

Burlington Coat Factory

Buy Buy Baby

Century 21

Dillard’s

Filene’s Basement

HSN

Hudson’s Bay

Lord & Taylor

Macy’s

Marshalls

Overstock.com

Perfumania

Ross

Saks Off Fifth

Stein Mart

TJ Maxx

Walmart

Wegmans

Winners

Zappos

Boycotting a business because of its political affiliations doesn’t always work, of course. Back in 2012, as ABC News reported at the time, fast-food chicken restaurant Chick-Fil-A found itself the subject of a boycott after the company’s chairman made statements that were perceived as anti-LGBTQ. Activists did some digging and found that the company had made donations to several conservative political advocacy groups, some of which were themselves accused of being anti-LGBTQ. As calls for boycotts began emerging from progressive circles, a sort-of miniature culture war waged, with some conservatives deliberately making it a point to support the business. The whole thing came to a head on August 1, when a “Support Chick-Fil-A Day” brought record business to the fast food chain.