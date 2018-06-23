‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shares Rare Throwback Photo Of Last Time She Got ‘Lei’d’

Bethenny treated 'RHONY' fans to a rare throwback photo and a corny joke on Instagram.

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel treated her Instagram followers to a rare throwback photo of herself attending a Hawaiian-themed event. According to Daily Mail, the 47-year-old reality TV star appeared to be in her 20s in the photo.

Using a corny play on words, Frankel cracked a joke in the caption of the photo, “#tbt to the last time I got lei’d.”

Young Bethenny radiated with a happy glow in the photo. In the comments section, her followers couldn’t help but comment on her large curls and thick eyebrows. Many commented on how “happy” and “real” the reality TV star looked in this picture.

In the photo, Frankel sported a strapless pink dress and dangling earrings. She complemented her Hawaiian-themed outfit with eyeliner and bright pink lipstick. She appeared to be at some sort of party.

“I love this look with full eyebrows, full curly hair and full cheeks! You look happy here,” one Instagram user commented on her picture. A second commented on how the throwback picture looked nothing like the 47-year-old star, “I can’t. Doesn’t even look like you.”

Some, however, couldn’t help but comment on how much better her eyebrows look now than they did a few decades ago.

“Eyebrows much better these days.”

Feeling nostalgic about her past isn’t the only thing Bethenny did this weekend. She also enjoyed a fabulous time with her daughter at Knott’s Berry Farm in California on Thursday. Frankel and her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, spent Thursday afternoon screaming as they enjoyed roller coasters together.

Many took to the comments of her photos of the time together and noted that she should “frame them” to treasure the happy mother-and-daughter time.

As those who follow the RHONY star knows, she shares her daughter with her estranged ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. During a recent interview with InStyle, Bethenny opened up about parenting and money.

Mommy & me #coneyisland A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

“I’m leading by example. She knows that I value money and she knows that it gets you incredible experiences. I make her express her gratitude, and I want to show her people who are less than fortunate,” she explained during the interview.

Bethenny also noted during the interview that she felt her daughter understands the value of money and how lucky she is that her mother has a generous supply of it.

“‘I think that she’s getting it,” she continued during the interview in InStyle. “Her mom works. I don’t work when I’m with her, but I let her know that we can do all these amazing things because of how much I work. She knows how lucky she is.”