Seth Rogen Has Had Enough Of Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande’s Social Media PDA

The comedic actor let it be known by getting into it with Davidson on Instagram

It’s been a crazy past two weeks for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The couple sent their fans running in every which direction when news broke on June 11 that they were quite possibly engaged after only a few weeks of dating. Neither Grande nor Davidson, both 24-years-old, verbally confirmed the engagement until this week. The couple still continues to share their love and adoration for one another across social media and while many people are loving it, there’s one actor who’s getting pretty sick and tired of it and didn’t hesitate to make it known. According to Page Six, the actor is none other than fellow funnyman, Seth Rogen.

On Thursday, Davidson posted another picture of his fiancé on Instagram and captioned it, “What the actual f**k,” followed by the smiling emoji with two hearts for eyes. In a sweet gesture, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer responded to the picture with, “I love you” and the Saturday Night Live funnyman responded back, “I love u more tho.”

The couple has become notorious for their flirty exchanges over social media, having amped it up quite a bit since they got engaged and their latest exchange proved to be the tipping point for comedic actor Seth Rogen, who took it upon himself to also respond, “Guys seriously,” he wrote. While the Neighbors actor’s comment clearly showed that he’s had enough of the somewhat excessive amount of the couple’s social media PDA, it also revealed that he’s not the only who’s maybe had enough of it when his comment received over 2,000 likes.

While many others clearly seemed to share the This Is the End actor’s feelings, Davidson, not surprisingly, did not and immediately blasted Rogen.

“@sethrogen when ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act,” he wrote.

This is where their exchange ended. Rogen, 36, is a married man and can probably relate to that “honeymoon” phase that Davidson and Grande are in right now, but in his defense, social media wasn’t as popular as it is now for the Like Father actor, who’s got over a decade of living compared to the couple.

Chances are, Davidson and Grande will continue to share their love through social media as Davidson recently verbally confirmed that he and the “Into You” singer are indeed engaged when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Fallon obviously addressed the engagement when he made the joke that Davidson didn’t “need to get engaged to Ariana Grande” to be invited onto the show. Davidson responded, “But I did, though. I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick.”

As of now, the couple are enjoying their engagement and recently moved into a swanky New York City apartment together. They have no plans to get married right away and want to relish in the bliss of a long engagement.