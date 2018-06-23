Universal Studios Hypes This Halloween With ’80s Horror, Slaughter Sinema Is Sure To Terrify Park Goers

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights will feature your favorite 80's horror via a drive in themed experience for fall 2018.

For those with a love for ’80s B-movie monsters and other scary or bizarre creatures, the news of 2018’s new Halloween Horror Nights’ motif will surely be thrilling. This year boasts having more houses than ever, plus powerhouse shows, and other bone chilling scare zones, reports Orlando Weekly. The dates are set for September the 14 through November 3. So don’t worry if making it on time for Halloween isn’t in the cards; Universal has you covered, as always, with an early season start and a late season ending.

Halloween Horror Nights is known not only for superbly built haunted houses themed after popular movies and television, but also for their original content, which sometimes rivals the other mock film sets. Each year, crews of skilled set designers, makeup artists, and various other talent are brought on board to create some of the most terrifying sights for the Halloween holiday. ‘Tis the season to be creepy, and no one will want to miss this upcoming celebration of all things spooky.

ORLANDO, FL – OCTOBER 31:This is an older handout photo provided by Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights 23. Handout / Getty Images

Thus far, leaks of only a few featured houses have been released. One that is definitely going to draw in a crowd, comes attached to a name recognized by anyone with a Netflix binge watching habit: Stranger Things. If by some circumstance there is an individual out there unfortunate enough to have missed the fantastically presented ’80s-inspired chilling sci-fi show that had fans entranced, tune in and catch up before Halloween season if a trip to Florida, California, Singapore, or Japan is on your bucket list.

The year 2018 marks Universal’s 28th year scaring the whits out of not just casual fans, but celebrities and other Hollywood professionals alike; even those with roots in the scare industry.

Matt Passmore and Tobin Bell from the Saw franchise attend Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 15, 2017 in Universal City, California. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Over the next few months, fans can expect to see announcements of the houses at these parks. Besides Stranger Things, Trick ‘r Treat and Dead Exposure: Patient Zero are also set to tickle everyone’s fear bone. Trick ‘r Treat is another tremendous must watch. The full length flick is centered around everyone’s favorite creepy holiday.

The run down for how the parks will be dressed up sounds absolutely to scream for. Universal will be playing movie trailers of what visitors are about to witness. Expect to smell the heavy aroma of popcorn and feast your eyes and stomachs on a theater designed snack bar. Werewolf bikers, gut wrenching pumpkin patches, and deadly barbers will set the nights off in a pleasantly dreadful manner. Universal Studios warns goers to avoid playing the meal to alien cannibals and swamp yetis.

For updates as Halloween approaches, sign up and check out the Halloween Horror Nights site for exciting details.