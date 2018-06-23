Fans Think Jinger Duggar Is In Labor After Jeremy Vuolo Shares An Instagram Post About Their Baby’s Arrival

Jinger Duggar is still sporting a big baby bump in a photo that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently posted on Instagram, but some Duggar fans believe that the Texas pastor’s social media post is proof that her pregnancy is about to come to an end.

On Saturday, Jeremy Vuolo, 30, took to Instagram to share a new snapshot of he and his beaming wife cradling her pregnant belly. In the image, Jinger Duggar, 24, is wearing a brown jersey vest over a black dress. The Counting On star looks like she’s dressed for comfort, but she decided to add a little pizzazz to her maternity look by rocking a pair of gold statement earrings. Jeremy color-coordinated his outfit with his wife’s by wearing a black polo shirt and black baseball cap, and the husband and wife also sported matching accessories: Apple watches on opposite wrists (Jinger is left-handed).

“ETA: soon,” Jeremy captioned what may prove to be Jinger Duggar’s final baby bump photo.

Jeremy’s revelation that his daughter’s “ETA” (estimated time of arrival) is “soon” had some of his followers speculating that he shared the Instagram post because Jinger recently went into labor.

“She is in labor!!! Wonderful,” remarked one fan.

“Praying for a safe and speedy delivery of y’alls gorgeous baby!!!” another wrote.

Jinger Duggar is usually the parent-to-be who shares pregnancy updates on Instagram, so it could be telling that this latest one came from Jeremy Vuolo. However, if Jinger really is in labor, this means that the couple’s baby girl is arriving early. Jinger shared her last Instagram “bumpdate” on June 6, and she revealed that she was 34 weeks pregnant at the time it was posted. This means she’s currently in the 38th week of her pregnancy. After doing the math, some of Jeremy’s followers expressed concern about Jinger giving birth prematurely.

“Hopefully shes not in labor and baby stays in for a few more weeks before making her big arrival,” one fan commented.

However, it was also pointed out that Jeremy simply said that his daughter would be arriving “soon,” which to him could mean “an hour from now, three days from now, or a month from now.”

Even if Jinger Duggar isn’t in labor, she may be in a lot of discomfort right now. According to The Bump, women who are 38 weeks pregnant often experience jolts of lower body pain caused by their baby “bumping into all kinds of nerves down there.” Jinger may also be experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, nausea, back pain, and diarrhea. These are just some of the many uncomfortable symptoms that pregnant women have to deal with as they get close to their due date.

Jinger Duggar likes to compare her baby to fruits and vegetables, so if she were to share a 38-week pregnancy update, she might say that her daughter is currently the size of a winter melon. Fans will just have to wait and see whether her fruit of the womb will get to fully ripen before she makes her big debut.