‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For June 25-29: J.T.’s Shocking Return Causes Victor’s World To Flip!

Secrets threaten the very fabric of Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 25 through 29 promise a secret-filled week that could leave Genoa City dramatically changed forever by the end of it.

Jack (Peter Bergman) wants to know the truth of his paternity once and for all, according to She Knows Soaps. Cane (Daniel Goddard) believes that Jack really just wants the Chancellor fortune and company. Because of that, Cane refuses to help and actively tries to thwart Jack’s attempt to find out if Phillip Chancellor is his father. Neil (Kristoff St. John) tries to talk sense to Cane, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be successful.

When a desperate Jack reaches out to Jill (Jess Walton) for help in digging up Phillip’s body for a DNA test, Jill’s temper explodes, and he might not get what he’s looking for despite Dina (Marla Adams) confirming that Phillip is his father.

Speaking of fathers, a missing one makes a shocking return. That’s right, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is spotted, and he’s on his way to Genoa City. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) don’t know what to do because they’re confident J.T. is dead, so what’s going on?

Victor (Eric Braeden) vows to stop J.T., but it looks like his health could be in jeopardy while he tries to protect his family. Victor’s world is turned upside down when he takes the situation public.

Could all Hellstrom break loose in Genoa City? Next week on #YR, Ashley suspects J.T. has returned while #Philly brings on the heat! ???? pic.twitter.com/UlwAZunflo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 22, 2018

Meanwhile, while Phyllis is distracted by the J.T. situation, Summer (Hunter King) further lures Billy (Jason Thompson) into her web of seduction. She’s determined to bring Billy down, and she’s gambled away her inheritance to do it. Now she needs Billy’s help to get it back. Billy, the gambling addict. He breaks down and attempts to help her win back her fortune, but at what cost? Things don’t look good for Billy next week.

However, Summer, on the other hand, appears to have something hot going on with her ex Kyle (Michael Mealor). The two lose their clothes as things heat up between them.

Finally, Arturo (Jason Canela) gives Abby (Melissa Ordway) an explanation for the undergarment she found at his place. Although she’s incredibly cautious due to her many failed relationships in the past, he must convince her because before the week is out, they share a steamy kiss and possibly even more, and it looks like they’re on again after several failed attempts.

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and POP next week to see what happens.