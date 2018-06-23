Donald Trump Furious At Melania’s Defiance With ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Melania wore the jacket on purpose to send a message to her husband, the report claims.

Donald Trump does care about Melania’s defiant stunt, apparently.

Just days after the first lady departed for a trip to visit a child immigrant detention center wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U,” a report claims that Donald is taking the words as a personal insult. Hollywood Life reported that Melania was sending a message directly to her husband with the jacket, and now he’s furious about it.

The report claimed that Donald was humiliated and took to Twitter to lie, claiming that her jacket was a dig at the “Fake News” media, to save face. His tweet came just hours after Melania’s spokeswoman had claimed there was no hidden meaning to the jacket.

“Donald was furious over Melania’s jacket, but then, that’s why she wore it, to piss him off and to cause him maximum embarrassment,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet. “Donald was left scrambling for an excuse as to why Melania would wear such a thing, especially in such a delicate situation, and the best he could come up with was blaming the ‘fake news.'”

The report claimed that an angry Donald Trump interrogated his wife, who “played dumb” and claimed she just happened to grab the jacket (despite the fact that she was traveling to hot and humid Texas, where a long-sleeve jacket would be impractical). But it was really just a silent act of protest to embarrass her husband and make him furious, the source claimed.

The source went on to say that Melania Trump didn’t agree with the publicity stunt of visiting a child detention center even though it was her husband’s policy that led children to be taken from their parents, and knew people would see her as complicit no matter what actions she took.

The wardrobe decision has certainly put a target on Melania and led many to speak out against her. Even 15-year-old actress Jenna Ortega made a statement against Melania Trump, wearing a jacket to the Radio Disney Music Awards that read “I Do Care, And You Should Too.”

Jenna Ortega had a fashionable — and important — response to Melania Trump's jacket.https://t.co/cgfmljq4Ks — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 23, 2018

The report comes amid a number of other stories from Hollywood Life claiming that Melania Trump is fed up with her husband and considering leaving him. Previous reports have claimed that she is embarrassed over the very public allegations that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron.