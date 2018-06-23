Katie Arrington, Who Defeated Rep. Mark Sanford In Primary, Hospitalized After Fatal Car Crash

The South Carolina congressional candidate suffered serious injuries

Katie Arrington, who is currently running for Congress in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a fatal car wreck last night, as reported by CNN.

As detailed on her campaign’s Twitter page, Arrington and a friend were on their way to Hilton Head, where Arrington was set to receive an award from a state medical organization. Sitting in the passenger seat, the car was struck by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 17.

In terms of injuries, Katie broke several ribs as well as sustaining a fracture in her back, requiring her to undergo surgery to remove a portion of both her colon and small intestine. Furthermore, the main artery in her legs suffered a partial collapse, and will require a stint in order to treat. Her campaign stated that she Arrington will require additional surgeries, including one that will likely be scheduled for today. She is expected to remain hospitalized over the next two weeks.

Arrington’s campaign remains hopeful regarding her injuries:

“As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family. And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon. As her family asked last night, Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased’s family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend.”

BREAKING NEWS: Republican Congressional candidate Katie Arrington seriously injured in fatal crash.https://t.co/FqNWUCo3Cr — WCBD (@WCBD) June 23, 2018

Katie Arrington’s friend and fellow passenger, identified as one Jacqueline Goff, also sustained major injuries, and was trasnported to the hospital alongside Arrington. The accident took place Friday night at approximately 9 PM ET, on Highway 17 in Adams Run. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made note that the highway is in a rural area of South Carolina, and is not lit at night. The driver of the other vehicle was confirmed to have died at the scene of the accident. The identity of said driver has yet to be confirmed.

Joe Cunningham, Arrington’s Democratic opponent, announced earlier today that he will be suspending his campaign, out of respect for her as she recovers from her injuries.

Katie Arrington, who currently serves as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 94th District, recently defeated Congressman Mark Sanford in the Republican primary.