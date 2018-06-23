Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding Party Could Feature Some Famous Bridesmaids

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie has a list of famous friends.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The 28-year-old princess is known to march to the beat of her own drum, so does that mean the second royal wedding of the year will go against tradition?

Eugenie, who is the ninth-in-line to the throne, will marry her wine merchant fiancé on a Friday, which already gives a hint that her wedding will be a smaller event than her cousin Prince Harry’s royal gala last month. Harry’s bride, Meghan Markle, stuck to royal tradition and had young pageboys and bridesmaids in her wedding party—the oldest attendants were just 7-years-old. Unlike U.S. weddings, where bridesmaids are usually the bride’s closest friends, attendants in British royal weddings tend to be children.

“If you look at the royal weddings since Queen Elizabeth’s, you will find that most of the bridesmaids are early teens or children,” royals expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country last fall.

While it is British tradition to have children and bridesmaids and page boys, royal weddings do have adult maids of honor. According to People, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said recent bride Meghan Markle chose not to have a maid of honor simply because she has “a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another.”

As U.K.’s Express points out, bride-to-be Princess Eugenie has a large social circle as well, and her inner circle includes many high-profile friends. Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, could most certainly fill the maid-of-honor slot this October.

But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if Eugenie bucked royal tradition and had adult bridesmaids as well. Eugenie has extremely close relationships with some famous stars, including pop star Ellie Goulding and supermodel Cara Delevingne. She is also close friends with Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends Chelsea Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam doesn’t think Eugenie will go rogue for her royal wedding. Fitzwilliam said he believes Eugenie will be “conservative” with her bridesmaids’ choices and stick with children so as not to distract from her big day.

“I think it unlikely there will be a celebrity bridesmaid like Ellie Goulding,” Fitzwilliam said.”Nothing must detract attention from the bride and in our celebrity dominated culture having her or her equivalent as a bridesmaid undoubtedly would.”

Of course, Princess Eugenie is known for not always following royal tradition so you never know what surprises she may pull for her royal wedding. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Eugenie started her own personal Instagram account back in March, defiantly going against royal protocol of not using social media. Even royal family newcomer Meghan Markle deactivated all of her social media accounts once she became engaged to Harry.