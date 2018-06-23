‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans Have Mixed Reaction To Xander & Emma

B&B fans have caught on to Brad Bell's teen summer romance theme.

Bold and the Beautiful fans seem to be split on the advent of Emma (Nia Sioux) and Xander (Adain Bradley), and their budding summer romance. Loyal B&B fans have noted that Emma and Xander’s storylines have taken center stage, and many have been wondering why the sudden change. Although a significant proportion feels that the writers need to concentrate on compelling storylines for the older characters, some fans have loved the younger, fresher storyline.

One fan took to the Soap She Knows message boards, in the thread, “Young Teen Story,” and was delighted that the teens are playing a bigger role.

” I like be the teen storyline!! It’s got fashion, model moves, upbeat music! Energy!!!

Something that has been lacking! This is s 30 minute show but it lacks pop! Too much whining!

I love the fun! Espionage!” “And the fashion come (sic) back!”

The writer certainly has a point about the original Bold and the Beautiful premise has always been fashion, with good ol’ spying thrown in for good measure. Now, throw in the fact that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has returned and that her great-aunt of the same name was known for her bold and daring espionage moves, the writers may have all the ingredients for some great shows ahead.

However, according to She Knows Soaps Bold and the Beautiful blog entitled “Do We Really Need Xander & Emma?” the author remains mystified as to the Xander and Emma storyline. She opines that the story lacks clarity in that the viewer doesn’t know why Xander is hiding his accent, or why Maya (Karla Mosley) shouldn’t fire Emma for taking photos of the designs. In fact, she points out that an intern has already taken photos in a previous storyline and she got fired.

Other opinions flying about the internet include the fact that some Bold and the Beautiful fans are thrilled that the focus seems to be off the Steffy, Hope and Liam triangle and on to something else. For months, it seemed as if the trio were the only characters on the entire show. Some are just relieved that there is now an alternate romance.

Bold and the Beautiful fans have also noted that every summer Brad Bell seems to have a hot romance for a teen audience. They recall similar storylines for Zende, Nicole, R.J. and Coco which also happened to take place in summer. Although die-hard viewers love the change of pace, some would rather have older characters return such as Bridget and Deacon Sharpe since their fan base already exists and viewers already have a connection with them.

It seems as though B&B fans are longing for richer storytelling with characters they have a vested interest in. Until it is proven that Xander and Emma will stay on for longer than the summer, fans will only view them as a temporary distraction.