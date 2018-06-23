WWE News: Superstars In WWE Championship Match At ‘Extreme Rules’ Take Feud To Twitter

The two men who will face off at "Extreme Rules" have taken their feud to social media.

This week on SmackDown Live, there was a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship and the winner as quite unexpected. It isn’t that Rusev (Day) doesn’t deserve a title shot, but fans thought he didn’t have a chance against The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Samoa Joe. Still, Rusev took the victory and will face AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules and they’ve now taken their new feud to Twitter.

For anyone who follows along with the social media accounts of WWE superstars, some of them are active on them and then, there are people like Rusev. Not only does he almost constantly post on Twitter, but he interacts with fans and even goes after other superstars to keep his character going all the time.

After Rusev won the Gauntlet Match, things immediately started to become a fire as AJ Styles came out to the ring to congratulate his Extreme Rules opponent. As Styles went to shake the hand of Aiden English, the singing superstar tried to make a fool of the WWE Champion and was slapped in the face.

From that point on, the feud has really begun building to what could end up being a very interesting program.

On Friday, AJ Styles took to Twitter to talk about his upcoming match against Rusev at Extreme Rules and he tried to keep it civil.

Excited to face @RusevBUL for the #WWEChampionship and I know many are as well. And just for you and the little songbird next to you, I’m gonna make #RusevDay #Phenomenal. #AndStill — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 22, 2018

As Wrestling Inc. pointed out, Rusev obviously noticed the tweet from the WWE Champion and he couldn’t just let it go by without saying something in return. Instead of keeping things civil, Ruse decided to take a bit of a shot at AJ Styles which is more fitting of the “Bulgarian Brute.”

While fans would have been thrilled to see Samoa Joe or Big E or The Miz or Daniel Bryan win the number one contender spot for the WWE Title, they were not disappointed with Rusev as the victor. He has certainly earned it as he’s one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster and extremely talented as well.

Confirmed card for Extreme Rules as of June 23, 2018:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD – Winner to face Brock Lesnar for WWE Universal Championship

Extreme Rules is set to take place on July 15 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and there will be a number of other matches announced by that time. For the three matches in place, no stipulations have been revealed, but those can be expected soon too. The WWE Championship Match will not only be a good bout, but it will also be a very fun feud. With Rusev and AJ Styles taking it to Twitter, things have kicked off in a very enjoyable way.