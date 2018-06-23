Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Married: Get All The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars’ Wedding Details

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially married, and the couple’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief; their wedding was a white one, not a red one. Star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow didn’t get the happy ending that they deserved on Game of Thrones, but the stars responsible for bringing the wildling kissed by fire and the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch to life successfully managed to make it through their wedding without shooting arrows at each other — or threatening to cut off certain body parts and wear them as a necklace.

Jon Snow once told Ygritte that he’d love to see her in a silk dress, but E! News reports that Rose Leslie chose to wear a classic lace gown for her June 23 wedding to Kit Harington. The long-sleeved ivory wedding dress had an A-line silhouette, and it was covered with delicate floral appliques. Leslie wore a cathedral veil and a white floral crown befitting of one of the Free Folk, and she carried a bouquet of winter white roses. The redhead wore her chin-length hair down in lose waves. Harington wore a cream-colored vest, black tie, long black jacket, and gray pinstripe pants.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington tied the knot at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The bride couldn’t stop smiling as her kilt-clad father walked her down the aisle. Harington was photographed looking a bit more serious while he waited for his future wife to join him at the altar. However, the seemingly nervous groom was photographed smiling after the ceremony was over.

Rose Leslie in stunning wedding dress to marry Kit Harington #GOT https://t.co/tsl6ajS2Xb pic.twitter.com/5KTZLNTkgv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 23, 2018

As reported by BBC News, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were showered by white flower petals that stuck in their hair like fluffy snowflakes as they left the church. A fan who was hiding in the bushes during the ceremony shared a Twitter video of the newlyweds running to their getaway ride, an old Land Rover decorated with paper hearts and tin cans, as bagpipes played.

can you believe Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are the cutest? pic.twitter.com/Jf8hUr6rqC — beth (@beth_harvie) June 23, 2018

Harington and Leslie chose a wedding reception venue straight out of a fairy tale: Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. According to The Sun, the 12th Century castle has been owned by Leslie’s family for nine centuries. A large white tent was erected outside the castle, where wedding guests gathered to help the couple celebrate their union. There were quite a few famous faces at the event, including many of Leslie and Harington’s fellow Game of Thrones stars.

#GameofThrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington married in Scotland: See the photos https://t.co/zOSuC12E5u pic.twitter.com/DepGrg73uP — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2018

Kit Harington’s onscreen sisters, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, were photographed at the event, as was Emilia Clarke, the actress who plays his Game of Thrones character’s most recent love interest. Tyrion Lanninster actor Peter Dinklage was also in attendance.

Other famous guests included engaged couple Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman and Mumford & Sons members Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett. The musicians reportedly performed at the reception, according to W Magazine.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012, and they began falling for each other as an ill-fated romance blossomed between their free-spirited wildling and know-nothing crow characters on the show.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” Harington told L’Uomo Vogue of the beginning of his relationship with Leslie.

There’s no word on whether the couple will be honeymooning in a cave.