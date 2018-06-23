‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, June 22: Taylor Fears Bill’s Wrath, Steffy Faces Hard Decisions

Taylor places a huge burden on Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 22 states that Bill (Don Diamont) is too preoccupied with thoughts about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to even take note that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) told him that Maya (Karla Mosley) had all but accused Emma (Nia Sioux) of espionage. Instead, Bill tells him that he made Steffy an offer that she can’t refuse. B&B viewers know that he told Steffy that if she marries Liam (Scott Clifton), then he would inform the cops that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) shot him.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam are still discussing what could have been. According to She Knows Soaps recaps, Hope offers Liam his old job back. They agree that Liam will return to work at Hope at the Future and shake hands.

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Emma are still discussing how she nearly got fired by his cousin, Maya, for taking photos of the line. Xander feels that Maya was too harsh, while Emma feels bad that she let Hope down. She again declares that she is innocent of all wrongdoing. Xander then asks Emma out on a date, he suggests that she can show off some more dance moves. She giggles and tells him that he has moves of his own. They kiss.

Taylor is back and she is upset. She tells her daughter that therapy is not working for her. If Steffy had not intervened, she would be in jail and things would be so much worse for her there. Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals a panicked Taylor when there is a knock at the door. When she sees that it is only a messenger, she is relieved. She is extremely agitated and worried that Bill could change his mind at any time. Steffy tries to placate her mother and tells her that she won’t go to jail. Taylor begs her, “Please help me!”

When Liam arrives home, he tells her that he will be working on the Hope for the Future line again. Steffy is perturbed by the news but doesn’t say anything. Liam tells Steffy that he wants to get married as soon as possible and does not want to wait. Steffy begins to cry and tells him that she wants time to figure things out. Of course, he doesn’t understand and wants to know why she is stalling on tying the knot. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.