Protesters Blast Kirstjen Nielsen’s House With Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Crying

Nielsen was also hassled by protesters when she tried to eat at a DC Mexican restaurant last week.

Protesters gathered outside Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Washington, DC-area townhouse this week and blasted audio of detained migrant children crying as they were separated from their parents, Huffington Post is reporting.

The protest was organized by the liberal advocacy group CREDO Action. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the event was intended to wake her up with the sounds of crying children.

“Thank you to all of our allies who came to ‘child snatcher’ Kirstjen Nielsen’s home this morning to protest family separation and demand her resignation.”

Whether or not the group succeeded in waking her up remains unclear. But Huffington Post notes that Nielsen did have to walk past the protesters at one point, who regaled her with chants and shouts of “Shame!”

Protestors are outside of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse, playing audio of the detained children. She appears to be still be home. pic.twitter.com/akIcxOcM3q — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2018

Claudia Quinonez, who arrived in the United States as an undocumented immigrant in 2006, and is currently protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, spoke at the protest.

“Families are migrating to the U.S. to flee poverty, to flee gang violence and to seek a better life. When you’re deporting them, you are hindering their ability to achieve their hopes and aspirations.”

Similarly, Heidi Hess, the co-director of CREDO Action, said that protests in Washington are just as relevant as protests at the border.

“A lot of attention has been on the border, and rightly so, on the children and the families and the detention centers there, but I think the thing that we know is that the people that are making the decisions resulting those detention centers are here in DC. We feel like it’s really important to hold them accountable everywhere.”

This is not the first time that Nielsen has been hassled by protesters over her role in the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” immigration policy, which has resulted in children being separated from their parents and held in detention centers. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Tuesday night Nielsen, along with her family and her security detail, attempted to eat at DC’s MXDC Cocina Mexicana Restaurant. There, she was met by a group of protesters from Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, who shouted “Shame!” and chanted slogans at her.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was recently greeted by a protest of her own, albeit on a much smaller scale. As Inquisitr writer Amy Feinstein reports, Sanders was attempting to have supper Friday night at a Red Hen restaurant, when the owner refused to serve her on “moral grounds” and asked her and her family to leave.