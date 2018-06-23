Seth Rogen Says ‘No Way, Man’ To Paul Ryan Photo Opp

The comedian was at Mitt Romney's annual summit to speak about brain health. He said he was okay with being at an event where most attendees were Republicans, but he was apprehensive about how he may react if he had to interact with some of them.

Seth Rogen stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday, and shared a story about a recent encounter he had with Paul Ryan and his children. Celebrities don’t often pass up the free publicity that comes with posing for a picture with someone who’s a household name. It seems, however, that for Seth Rogen, Paul Ryan is an exception according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rogen is a proponent of Alzheimer’s research and was in Park City, Utah to speak about brain health at a summit hosted by Mitt Romney. Seth seemed pleased to have received the invitation. He told Colbert that most of the people he saw there were Republicans, which he said he was okay with, but he was a little apprehensive about how he would react to some of them.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Seth described feeling like he was in “a bit of a pickle” when two teenage boys approached him for a picture. The “very Caucasian” boys were nice enough so he agreed. Then came one of those interactions he had been apprehensive about all day. The boys said that their father was a fan and also wanted a picture with him. When Rogen turned around, he discovered that their father was none other than Paul Ryan walking toward him.

Seth described an involuntary physical reaction when he set his eyes on the Speaker of the House. “My whole body, puckered, as it were, I tensed up, and I didn’t know what to do,” he said. When Ryan stretched out his hand for a handshake, Rogen accepted, but when he asked for a picture, it was more than the comedian could handle. He did more than just refuse though. He let the Wisconsin politician know how he felt about how he’s affecting the country.

“‘No way, man!’ And I couldn’t stop, and I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this point and I count the days until you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.'”

The co-creator of AMC’s Preacher admitted that he felt a little bad about insulting Paul Ryan like that in front of his kids. They seemed like good kids and have nothing to do with how he feels about their father. “But,” he added, “at the same time they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much — unless they’re watching Roseanne reruns.”