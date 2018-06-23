Beyoncé Fans Slam Madonna Over Photoshopped Instagram Photo

Beyoncé’s insanely loyal fan base is at it again, but this time, directing their energy at one of the most iconic living figures in popular music, Madonna.

As reported by Page Six, on Friday, June 22, the “Material Girl” singer posted a bold image, which was a screenshot from Beyoncé’s new “Apesh*t” video, in which the superstar singer and her husband Jay-Z are standing, back to the camera, viewing a wall of artwork in the famed Louvre museum in Paris.

However, in Madonna’s post, the original image was altered so that all of the famous artwork gracing the walls in the photo are now her own various album artworks.

The star captioned this bold photo with “Learning from the Master… lol.” However, Beyonce’s loyal fan base was all over the iconic singer almost immediately after she posted the image.

The frenzy of comments and personal attacks to her that followed were so intense that the “Like A Prayer” singer actually went back and edited the caption on the doctored photo to now say, “Learning from the Teacher… lol.”

Apparently, Beyoncé’s fans, which number in the millions, then attacked the post once more despite the caption change, eventually forcing Madonna to change what she captioned the photo once again so that it now reads “Learning… lol.”

Beyoncé had once said in 2013 at an album listening party that “I felt like I wanted to follow in the footsteps of Madonna, and be a powerhouse and have my own empire.”

Currently, Beyonce and Jay-Z are in Europe for their “On The Run II” tour, which has been receiving critical acclaim since it began.

The first “On The Run” tour took place in 2014, with only 21 shows in total and only two of those not taking place in North America. However, the second iteration of the tour, which is taking place now, has over double that amount, with forty-eight shows total and eighteen overseas dates.

Reportedly, the pair has rehearsed over sixty different songs between both of their discographies to perform at shows, which means that there is a high chance that setlists will fluctuate between dates, leaving no two shows exactly the same.

Following the massive success of the release of their joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE, as well as the conscious conversation it brought about regarding the history of marital strife between the pair (addressed first directly in Beyonce’s Lemonade and responded to in Jay-Z’s 4:44), the Carter family is, as usual, reminding the world why they deserve their attention in the first place.