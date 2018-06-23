Teyana Taylor’s ‘K.T.S.E.’ Project Has Finally Arrived

Continuing the string of Kanye West-produced projects releasing this summer is an album from Teyana Taylor. The G.O.O.D. Music R&B singer has been teasing her project for quite some time as being amongst the myriad of releases West has recently been a part of, and now it is finally here for the world to stream.

K.T.S.E.(Keep That Same Energy) is Taylor’s second studio album, following her 2014 release VII, exhibiting a different side of the artist. West’s influence is clearly noticeable throughout the project, even extending to him being the only actual listed feature on the album, on a track named “Hurry.”

Like the other four projects to come before it, Daytona, ye, Kids See Ghosts, and Nasir, the album was unveiled to a select group in a choice location. On June 21, for Taylor’s, that location was Los Angeles, and the listening took place on a soundstage, with the same familiar faces that have been present for almost all of the G.O.O.D. Music roll-outs so far this year visible and enjoying the atmosphere.

West and wife Kim Kardashian attended the release fresh off of their jet in from Paris, France, where the pair were taking part in the fashion week festivities amongst plenty of other high-profile celebrities. The pair were last notably seen prior to Taylor’s release at Virgil Abloh’s unveiling for his first Louis Vuitton men’s line.

Although receiving the least pre-release hype of the five-album rollout, K.T.S.E. is exactly what it should be, a solid example of Taylor’s unique R&B styling, and the lack of global media hype does not negate the fantastic composition within the project one bit.

Taylor, by now, has a very loyal fan base and a substantial discography of features and contributions as a member of GOOD Music.

This whole flight back from Paris Kanye has been finishing up Teyana’s record OMG it’s soooo good!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 22, 2018

Aside from her musical outings, she is well known for her spot television roles in My Super Sweet Sixteen and House of Glam, as well as acting roles in films Stomp The Yard and Stomp The Yard: Homecoming.

Aside from this, however, the R&B artist hasn’t truly received widespread praise on her solo outings, with her features on other G.O.O.D. Music collaborations still maintain as her most successful chart rankings.

K.T.S.E., although only being her second, is clearly a more concise effort from the 27-year-old singer, dancer, and reality TV star. The vast change in sound from the other four projects that West has debuted in these last few weeks of consistent album roll-outs allows this body of work to solidify its earned spot amongst the other heavyweight projects commandeered by the hip-hop legend.

K.T.S.E. is available on all major streaming services now.