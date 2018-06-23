Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Sarah Hyland’s Health Issues, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

A source says that Gomez, a kidney transplant recipient, feels that she can relate to Sarah Hyland's recent health revelation

Selena Gomez was reportedly heartbroken when she heard about Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s supposed struggles with her kidneys, Hollywood Life reports.

Hyland recently took to Instagram to disclose her health situation to her fans. In the photos, her face is swollen and it looks like she is in a hospital bed. Based on her posts, it seems that she was forced to take some time off from work because of her health.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will,” she said. “But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

She also expressed an eagerness to get back home to see her puppy who she disclosed was “telling” her that she should seek treatment for her health woes.

Hyland did not explicitly say that her recent health issues were caused by her kidneys. As Hollywood Life notes, Sarah Hyland had a kidney transplant six years ago because she was born with a condition called kidney dysplasia. This means that her kidneys did not develop properly in the womb. Her health challenges continued after the surgery, however. Last year, she slammed online trolls that made fun of the way her body and face looked, revealing that these changes were side-effects of the medicine she was taking.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she tweeted at the time. “So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

Gomez is also a kidney transplant recipient whose lupus condition damaged those important internal organs and caused her to take an extended break from her showbiz career. According to Hollywood Life, Gomez empathizes with Hyland as a result.

#ModernFamily’s Sarah Hyland reveals 'painful' selfie of 'torn' face after hospitalization for kidney disease. pic.twitter.com/r7x7GR02AO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2018

“Selena feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health struggles. Selena knows exactly what it feels like when your body starts failing and how sad and scary that can feel, she can relate,” a source reportedly told the online tabloid.

Hollywood Life’s insider went on to say that the “Wolves” singer plans to contact Sarah Hyland to offer her some emotional support. The source also added that Sarah’s situation reminded Gomez to be grateful that she is in a good place healthwise right now.

Sarah’s hospitalization would not have come as a surprise to anyone who had been closely following her tweets for the past couple of months. As People Magazine reports, a while ago she revealed via Instagram that she would be taking about 6 to 8 weeks off. On March 21, she also tweeted about her frustration about doctors not listening to her and asked if other people who were “chronically ill or in chronic pain” felt the same way that she did.