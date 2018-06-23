Sebastian Bach, Dave Mustaine, And More Rockers React To The Death Of Pantera Co-Founder Vinnie Paul

The former Skid Row singer broke down over the death of his longtime friend.

The sudden death of Pantera co-founder Vinnie Paul Abbott has rocked the rock world. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the legendary drummer passed away on Friday at age 54. No further details about Vinnie Paul’s death have been released.

Vinnie, who was also a member of the supergroup Hellyeah and later co-founded the heavy metal band Damageplan with his late younger brother, Dimebag Darrell, crossed paths with every important band in the metal world. As news of Vinnie Paul’s untimely death was announced, tributes poured in for the beloved rock legend, who is repeatedly being described as one of the nicest guys in the music business.

One of the most emotional reactions came from Vinnie’s longtime friend, Sebastian Bach, who posted a series of tweets expressing anger over Vinnie Paul’s sudden death. Bach took to Twitter to reveal that Vinnie attended his 50th birthday party last month at the Rainbow.

“I’m f–king super pissed off at you for dying bro,” Sebastian wrote.

The former lead singer of Skid Row later explained that he is not angry at his friend, but was just trying to understand what happened.

“I’m crying right now,” Bach tweeted. “I feel the same emotions as when my dad died. I never knew such anger. But a frown is just a smile turned upside down. See you tonight, Winnipeg. ”

Bach also posted an emotional video tribute to his late friend revealing he found out about Vinnie’s death when he got off stage from playing a show in Canada and someone showed him the news on their cell phone. Bach broke down in tears as he described his 30-year friendship with Vinnie Paul.

“I love you Vinnie this one’s for you,” Sebastian said as he raised a glass of wine to his late friend.

You can Sebastian Bach’s emotional tribute to Vinnie Paul below. (Warning: Strong language.)

Rock in peace Vinnie Paul

Say hi to brother Dime from all of us

We love you . Wish you were still here. Gone too soon man . Thanks for the music. And more importantly 30 years of non stop friendship. How rare is that In this business? I'm really gonna miss you ???? pic.twitter.com/LUY41pzC0l — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) June 23, 2018

Other rock stars who reacted to Vinnie Paul’s death include Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine, who described him as “another metal hero taken too soon.” Rock legend Paul Stanley revealed that Vinnie Paul was always front and center at KISS shows when they played with Pantera, and Alice Cooper described Vinnie as “a fixture in the rock and metal communities.” Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash described Vinnie Paul as “one of the warmest people I knew.”

You can see the reaction to the death of Vinnie Paul below.

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 23, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away. Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered. @Pantera @hellyeahband #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/1y6r0mBRy5 — Megadeth (@Megadeth) June 23, 2018

Vinnie was a great friend. My heart is aching. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, band and crew. Godspeed my friend. #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/lY8JdvveBE — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) June 23, 2018

Gutted to hear about the nicest guy in metal passing. Vinnie Paul showed us nothing but love. We'll miss you Vinnie. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) June 23, 2018

So sorry to hear about Vinnie Paul. The man was a Class act and always treated everyone with respect. Here’s to one of metal’s best! — Rikki Rockett (@RikkiRockett) June 23, 2018

So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 23, 2018

Terribly saddened by the news of Vinnie Paul’s passing. Vinnie was a beloved fixture in the rock and metal communities and we will miss seeing him out on the road. His impact on heavy music is immeasurable. Rest In Peace Vinnie, condolences to your family, friends and fans. — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) June 23, 2018

Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. https://t.co/yQqruY4tio — Slash (@Slash) June 23, 2018

Can’t believe it.

R.I.P to our brother Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/In2Dlmmfq5 — Anthrax (Band) (@Anthrax) June 23, 2018

GOD BLESS VINNIE PAUL – 1964-2O18 – FATHER VINNIE,Your Compassion for others & Your Love for seeing everyone around you Happy I will never forget – Your Heart of Gold Made The World a Better Place – Go be w/Your BELOVED BROTHER – I LOVE YOU – tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/8VC3T3hQa2 — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) June 23, 2018

Take a look at the video below to see Vinnie Paul Abbott playing with Pantera.