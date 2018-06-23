Sebastian Bach, Dave Mustaine, And More Rockers React To The Death Of Pantera Co-Founder Vinnie Paul

The former Skid Row singer broke down over the death of his longtime friend.

The sudden death of Pantera co-founder Vinnie Paul Abbott has rocked the rock world. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the legendary drummer passed away on Friday at age 54. No further details about Vinnie Paul’s death have been released.

Vinnie, who was also a member of the supergroup Hellyeah and later co-founded the heavy metal band Damageplan with his late younger brother, Dimebag Darrell, crossed paths with every important band in the metal world. As news of Vinnie Paul’s untimely death was announced, tributes poured in for the beloved rock legend, who is repeatedly being described as one of the nicest guys in the music business.

One of the most emotional reactions came from Vinnie’s longtime friend, Sebastian Bach, who posted a series of tweets expressing anger over Vinnie Paul’s sudden death. Bach took to Twitter to reveal that Vinnie attended his 50th birthday party last month at the Rainbow.

“I’m f–king super pissed off at you for dying bro,” Sebastian wrote.

The former lead singer of Skid Row later explained that he is not angry at his friend, but was just trying to understand what happened.

“I’m crying right now,” Bach tweeted. “I feel the same emotions as when my dad died. I never knew such anger. But a frown is just a smile turned upside down. See you tonight, Winnipeg. ”

Bach also posted an emotional video tribute to his late friend revealing he found out about Vinnie’s death when he got off stage from playing a show in Canada and someone showed him the news on their cell phone. Bach broke down in tears as he described his 30-year friendship with Vinnie Paul.

“I love you Vinnie this one’s for you,” Sebastian said as he raised a glass of wine to his late friend.

You can Sebastian Bach’s emotional tribute to Vinnie Paul below. (Warning: Strong language.)

Other rock stars who reacted to Vinnie Paul’s death include Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine, who described him as “another metal hero taken too soon.” Rock legend Paul Stanley revealed that Vinnie Paul was always front and center at KISS shows when they played with Pantera, and Alice Cooper described Vinnie as “a fixture in the rock and metal communities.” Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash described Vinnie Paul as “one of the warmest people I knew.”

You can see the reaction to the death of Vinnie Paul below.

Take a look at the video below to see Vinnie Paul Abbott playing with Pantera.