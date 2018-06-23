Carrie Underwood & Kelly Clarkson Just Had An Epic ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Carrie & Kelly are showing off their sweet friendship.

American Idol‘s two most successful winners of all time just had an epic reunion on the red carpet. PopCulture.com is reporting that Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood – who have sold multiple millions of albums between them since winning the show – shared a sweet hug and joked around together after running into each other on the red carpet.

The talent show superstars met up on the red carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet on June 22, embracing and holding hands as they strutted their stuff while posing for photographers.

Underwood stunned in a black dress with a sheer lace overlay for her moment with her fellow Idol superstar, while her dress was covered in red and pink lips as well as an embellished eye made out of sequins.

Kelly – who the Inquisitr previously reported recently lost a very impressive 37 pounds without even working out – was proudly showing off her weight loss alongside the “Cry Pretty” singer in a black and blue ensemble.

The mom of two revealed her new body in a figure-hugging Balmain dress with fishnet style cut-outs across the shoulders which she then paired with black boots.

Both Clarkson and Underwood attended the Disney award show this year to receive two very prestigious special awards, as it was announced earlier this year that both American Idol stars would be honored in very special categories this year.

As reported by People, Kelly was on hand to receive the Icon Award while Carrie was on hand to take home the Hero Award.

Both also performed at the award show – which took place on June 22 but will air on the Disney Channel on June 23 with Underwood performing her huge hit “The Champion” with rapper Ludacris for the very first time.

Underwood and Clarkson’s sweet American Idol moment on the RDMAs red carpet comes shortly after the twosome joined forces to shut down a social media poll which pitted the two against one another.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported back in April, Clarkson shut down an account who shared a poll urging people to vote for either Kelly or Carrie as the “most iconic Idol winner.”

Kelly clapped back on the social media site, writing, “I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood.”

Carrie then responded to her fellow American Idol winner, writing on her official Twitter account, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you! But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya!”

Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin pic.twitter.com/aQTU6U6YL2 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 5, 2018

The twosome then showed off their close friendship once again a few weeks later, as Kelly revealed on social media that she’d been sent a sweet gift from Carrie from her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand available from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

As reported by Metro, Clarkson shared a video of herself opening up her present from Underwood’s line while thanking her in the caption. “Love all your gear girl!” the star told Carrie.