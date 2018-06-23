MLB Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies Interested In Trading For Adrian Beltre

Philadelphia is reportedly interested in acquiring third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Adrian Beltre isn’t talked about being one of the all-time best players in MLB history, but there is no denying that he is one of the most underrated players of all-time. He is also one of the top professionals in the history of the game. Very few fans can say that they dislike Beltre.

While the MLB trade deadline isn’t close, there are already rumors beginning to come out about teams and their potential trade targets. Among the players being mentioned as potential trade pieces, Beltre’s name has come up.

According to a new report from MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in acquiring Beltre from the Texas Rangers.

“The Phillies also have interest in Beltre, sources say, as much for his professionalism as his production. The Phils have the youngest group of position players in the Majors, and team officials see long-term value in Beltre’s influence on an emerging core. Plus, the recent injury to J.P. Crawford has opened up more at-bats on the infield.”

One potential issue with trading Beltre would be the fact that he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. Any deal that the Rangers tried to make would have to be approved by the veteran third baseman. Heading to a team like the Phillies may not be of interest to him at this stage of his career.

Throughout the course of the 2018 MLB season thus far, Beltre has put up solid all-around numbers. He has batted.305 to go along with three home runs and 24 RBI’s. Obviously, he is no longer the superstar bat that he once was, but he is still more than capable of being productive at the plate.

As the report mentioned, adding the veteran presence that Beltre would bring would be huge for the Phillies. They have a lot of young talent on their roster and they need to find more leadership. Beltre may not be ready to give up competing for a World Series appearance for the role of veteran leader just yet.

Philadelphia is currently 40-33, which is good enough for second in the National League East. They have been a pleasant surprise, but many expect them to fall off after the All-Star break. Beltre may not be a piece that keeps them in playoff contention, but acquiring him certainly would help them in the race.

Expect to hear Beltre’s name mentioned quite often as the trade deadline draws closer. He may not end up accepting any trade, but the Rangers likely wouldn’t be opposed to trying to come to an agreement on a trade if the price is right.