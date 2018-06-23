Shakira Tour Merchandise Pulled Due To Resemblance To Neo-Nazi Symbol

Live Nation apologized and explained how the mixup with the jewelry occurred.

Merchandise for Shakira and her El Dorado World Tour bore a strong resemblance to a Neo-Nazi symbol, and Live Nation quickly pulled the merch amidst the controversy.

According to a People report, a gold necklace that retailed for $9.95 closely resembled the Nazi symbol, the Black Sun. Live Nation, which designed the offensive jewelry, took the merchandise off sale when fans pointed out the shocking similarities. Germany actually forbids any printing or displaying of the symbol, which appeared on the floor of Wewelsburg Castle, the home base of the SS party and Heinrich Himmler, a close associate of Adolf Hitler, during World War II.

In a series of tweets, Live Nation apologized for the faux pas.

“The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour was based on Pre-Columbian imagery. However, some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection,” they explained.

At this point, Shakira hasn’t addressed the controversial jewelry. When the El Dorado World Tour merchandise came out, she posted an excited video featuring some of it, but the footage did not include any of the tour’s jewelry selection.

So Shakira most likely accidentally put a nazi symbol on her tour merch and didn’t know it lmao pic.twitter.com/HRjP41owbO — Bill Rickards (@Billfromwawa) June 19, 2018

Interestingly, Shakira’s tour began in Germany on June 3. She’ll hit the United States leg of the tour starting in August, and she’ll be on the road until November.

In the midst of the Nazi jewelry controversy, Shakira celebrated boyfriend Gerard Pique’s significant milestone, according to a Canoe report. Pique made his 100th appearance for Spain’s national team earlier this week during Spain’s 1-0 win over Iran in Russia during the 2018 World Cup.

While on tour, Shakira took the time to share footage of the team celebrating Pique’s achievement with her 52 million Twitter followers. She captioned the footage, “Proud of you, 100 caps for the Spain national team!” On Monday, Spain faces off against Morocco in their final game of the group stages.

Shakira met her partner during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where she sang “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the event. They began dating after that meeting. Now, they share two sons, Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3.

Despite the unexpected controversy, Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour is on fire, and it will likely continue to be a success especially since Live Nation quickly responded to the situation and pulled the necklace from the tour’s merchandise offerings.