Video Of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Being Fatally Hacked By Attackers With Machete Goes Viral As Police Seek Help

Police have released the video in the hope of identifying the attackers.

The video of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz being dragged from a corner store in the Bronx by a group of masked attackers and stabbed to death is especially brutal, but police in New York said they needed to release it in a bid to find the assailants.

The 15-year-old boy’s murder has sparked national attention, especially with the release of the graphic footage of his final moments. Lesandro was attacked by a group of teenagers and ran into a bodega in an attempt to escape, but the group caught up and dragged him out to the sidewalk, the New York Post reported. There, one of the four attackers began hacking the teenager with what appeared to be a machete while another stabbed the boy several times.

The attack lasted on a matter of seconds before the assailants fled the scene in different cars, leaving Lesandro Guzman-Feliz dazed and bleeding from a gash on his neck. Surveillance video released on Friday showed the teenager staggering off a few seconds after the attackers fled the scene. Police said the boy ran to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

A second video showed the graphic aftermath of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s fatal stabbing, with the boy sitting on a sidewalk outside the hospital while horrified onlookers shouted and some tried to help apply pressure to his wounds.

As News 12 Brooklyn reported, family members said Lesandro was going to the bodega to lend money to a friend. Police said the men who attacked the teenager were in a local gang, but Lesandro was not. The teen’s family members said he was a good student who stayed out of trouble.

The NYPD released video of the attack in the hope of identifying the suspects, and Lesandro’s cause has gained viral attention. On Friday, the hashtag #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR shot to the top of Twitter (Lesandro’s nickname is Junior, and a family member could be heard referring to him by that name in the second video), and Bronx rapper Cardi B posted a picture of Lesandro on Instagram.

Others shared still frames from the video, including ones that showed the attackers faces more clearly.

As a NYer I was shocked, saddened and to be honest, disgusted to see the heartless murder of a 15 year old child NYC needs #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR

His family DESERVES #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR DO NOT KEEP QUIET IF YOU KNOW WHO THESE PATHETIC CRIMINALS ARE#Justice #SpeakUp#JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/9seGIMrZTj — Obi-Wan Kenobi #NeverAgain #ProtectMueller ???????? (@gbmnyc) June 22, 2018

Video of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz being murdered can be found in the story here, but be warned that the video is graphic and could be disturbing to more sensitive viewers. Anyone with information about the murderers is asked to contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police are also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.