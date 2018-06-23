Emma Watson & Chord Overstreet Spotted Making Out 3 Weeks After They Split

After a short break Emma and Chord poured on the PDA in LA.

A mere three weeks after their split, Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet put on a big public display of affection when they made out earlier this week.

People reported that the likely on again couple shared multiple kisses during an outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In March, the 28-year-old Harry Potter star and the 29-year-old Glee alum started seeing each other casually, and then three weeks ago, People confirmed they split. Although they never intended to date long-term, it looks like a three-week break was enough for the two stars who certainly appeared to enjoy each other’s company on their outing.

Watson wore black capris and a white cropped t-shirt printed with the word “Marchin'” in red with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, and Overstreet wore ripped black jeans and a black tank top on their stroll through the City of Angels.

According to E! News, the pair also took selfies together posing next to vehicles in a parking lot full of Airstream trailers. After their PDA-filled outing, Watson and Overstreet also went to a movie theater, then to a vegan restaurant, and even a supermarket.

An insider told People, “They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.” Overstreet is Watson’s first relationship since she broke up with William “Mack” Knight, a tech manager, last November.

[CANDIDS] Chord Overstreet & Emma Watson out in LA https://t.co/YCKjZvLIbr pic.twitter.com/l8pdAYScYm — Chord Overstreet News (@OverstreetNews) June 21, 2018

Of her personal life, early last year Watson opened up to Vanity Fair about the importance of keeping things out of the limelight. She said, “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

She certainly makes a valid point. In fact, sometimes movies even manufacture false relationships to help promote a film, which certainly wouldn’t be helpful for any real relationships an actor or actress might be involved in at the time. Given the number of breakups that happen, it is tough to maintain a relationship with all the pressures of Hollywood.

Despite all that, it looks like Watson and Overstreet decided to give it another try. Whether or not it’s serious between the two remains to be seen.