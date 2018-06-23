Tinder Picks Will Offer An Alternative To Endless Swiping

For Tinder Gold members, the dating app is providing a more personalized experience similar to that of Coffee Meets Bagel.

Online dating can be a time consuming experience. Numerous websites and apps out there seek to play match maker, many with a subscription fee attached. Tinder is one of those, in case some readers are not up to speed with the world of virtual love. The model serves as a location-based mobile application, allowing users to view profiles of potential matches. Simply swipe left for “no thank you” or right for “yes please.” This is a very simple concept, and one that many may see as far better to alternatives such as PlentyOfFish, which lets users send messages at will to anyone seen as desirable.

The difference between these two platforms is that on Tinder, users must match in order for either party to send a chat message. That’s one way to keep an inbox from becoming bombarded. Innovative ideas such as this have proven to place the company a cut above. Already, the corporation has bought out another dating app called Hinge, as reported by The Verge.

Some criticize Tinder for attempting to somewhat monopolize the dating app industry by copying competitor features or buying out the competition altogether. Accusations of copying may hold clout. TechCrunch recently described news of a new feature currently in testing phase. The new matching system that Tinder will be using is inherently similar to that already being enjoyed by women and men on another dating app called Coffee Meets Bagel.

Tinder Picks, as it is called, will revolutionize the way users look at their choices. In order for users to optimize the feature, he or she will need to be a Tinder Gold subscriber. A Gold membership is optional, and the app can be used for free, sans all the bells and whistles. For a reoccurring Gold charge on top of the amount Plus members already pay monthly, they enjoy aspects such as unlimited likes, rewinding the previous swipe, global swiping, and seeing who has liked them first.

What Tinder Picks brings is a convenience for users. Now, rather than casting one’s eyes on all the available singles one at a time, in a game of endlessly swiping past those who would not be close to a perfect fit, users can choose to take advantage of a matching experience.

It’s a way for singles to narrow in on those who are more aligned to their interests. The feature’s goal is to find people who have characteristics similar to one another, such as their educational background, music tastes, and other hobbies. Those picked results will refresh every 24 hours. Tinder Picks takes the work out of searching, or so the company seems to insinuate.

Currently, this feature is only available in Germany, Brazil, Canada, Turkey, France, Mexico, the U.K, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. A date for when and if Tinder Picks will roll out in the United States, and other areas, is contingent upon the results of the testing phase. As far as pricing for the memberships go, since the launch of Gold in August, 2017, there have been numerous tests at varying price points, depending on the market.