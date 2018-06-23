Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will get married at her family's castle

While fans of Game of Thrones will have to wait a while for a new season of the hit show, the cast is arriving in Scotland to attend the wedding of two of its stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at her family’s castle. Even though Leslie is no longer on the show, many members of the cast and crew will be counted among the wedding guests who have been seen in the local airport.

Daily Mail says that tents are being erected on the lawn of Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland which Clan Leslie has called home for over 900 years. Harington and Leslie played lovers on GOT and then started dating in real life. Kit and Rose will exchange vows indoors in the drawing room of the castle which only holds eighty people, and the party will follow in the grounds of the 12th-century building.

The entire property has reportedly been transformed into a resort so that many of their family and friends can stay on-site. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones was spotted at Aberdeen Airport today as he arrived to help Rose and Kit celebrate their big day.

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding is coming https://t.co/GhfunqqF75 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 22, 2018

Media sources had already pieced together that Rose and Kit were getting married on one of the Clan Leslie properties after the couple registered to get married in the office of the town of Huntly where you have to post your intention to marry a certain amount of days in advance.

“Christopher [Kit] Catesby Harington is proposed to marry Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot Leslie on [Saturday] 23 June 2018.”

Neighbors have shared some of the details.

“Rose is getting married at Wardhill Castle. Her oldest brother William lives there but they also rent it out as a wedding venue so it’s perfect.”

Rose’s parents live nearby at Lickleyhead Castle, but Wardhill is considered to be a better venue for a wedding.

Rose Leslie, who was best known before Game of Thrones as Gwen from Downton Abbey grew up in nearby Castle Lickleyhead with her parents and siblings.

Her mother, Candy Leslie says it was a wonderful place to raise children.

“Lickleyhead was a wonderful place to bring up children, lending itself to games of hide and seek and sardines using all the nooks and crannies in the castle. Rose was born there. It has seen births, christenings, children’s parties, anniversaries and weddings, has hosted music recitals organized by the director of music at Aberdeen University and accommodated the Leslie clan gathering for the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Harlaw.”

The couple, both 31, will spend their first night as man and wife in the Laird’s suite.