Jennifer Lopez Posts ‘Steamy’ Photo Of A-Rod Doing Hot Yoga

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having one hot and steamy summer together from the looks of their social media posts

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong as a couple for quite a while now, and it is clear that they are still totally hot for each other. They post about one another on social media quite frequently, and JLo’s latest Instagram Story showcased just how steamy she thinks her beau is.

Lopez posted a brief, but powerful Instagram Story showing A-Rod doing some hot yoga. Rodriguez was wearing shorts, but no shirt, and he was definitely getting in a good workout. Jennifer added some additional little pieces of art to highlight how hot she thought the shot of her man was, as he did the hot yoga, and she clearly thought he was on fire.

A-Rod and JLo have been sharing some other hot moments with one another this week, but others have been on the water rather than in the yoga studio. Lopez shared a video via her Twitter page that seemingly originated on her Snapchat page, showing her with Rodriguez in a boat taking in the waves on Thursday.

In the short clip, Lopez is seen wearing a black-and-white Agent Provocateur “Mazzy” bikini top with white shorts and oversized sunglasses. According to the Daily Mail, the sunglasses are Quay and run for $65, and she wore hoop earrings with her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, as she showed off her cleavage and abs.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

JLo was out on the lake with Rodriguez, who was apparently acting as captain of the boat while wearing a wetsuit and life jacket. In addition, Jennifer and Alex had their kids taking wild rides on the waves behind the boat. Based on other shots the two shared, it looks like they had all four of their kids with them for the day on the water. Lopez has 10-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, while Rodriguez has Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13.

A-Rod and JLo have been dating since March, 2017, and they have been practically inseparable since their relationship began. There is no engagement in place, yet, but fans think they are certainly headed that way.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have had their fair share of prior relationships in the past, but something seems to work in this one that didn’t work in their others. Will A-Rod and JLo be tying the knot at some point? There have been hints that they are headed that way, and fans will be anxious to see them make progress on this front.