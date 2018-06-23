WWE News: Return Match Revealed For The Undertaker — He’s Going To Partner With Roman Reigns

The Undertaker's next match will be him tagging with the last man to defeat him.

The Undertaker’s retirement didn’t actually mean it was the end of his wrestling career, or his time in WWE, and there are still more matches in his future. The “Deadman” has already had two matches this year, and his next one is scheduled for a big event at Madison Square Garden on July 7, but his opponent has remained unknown. Well, WWE has finally announced that the Undertaker will be in a big tag match for the main event and one of his partners will be the last man to beat him: Roman Reigns.

A few weeks ago, the billboard outside of Madison Square Garden announced the return of the Undertaker for the first time in eight years. Inquisitr reported that this would be just the third match for the iconic WWE legend since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando in 2017.

At WrestleMania 34, he squashed John Cena and did away with him in very quick fashion. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, Taker picked up another victory by defeating Rusev in a Casket Match in Saudi Arabia.

The big loss from last year is what makes the main event match for the Monday Night Raw event at MSG so interesting, as it will be a huge six-man tag match. Wrestling Inc. has learned that The Undertaker will team with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias.

This is quite the interesting match for a number of reasons, and the most obvious is having the Undertaker and Roman Reigns teaming up. It will also be quite fun to see the interaction between Taker and the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman.

WWE probably made the match this way to keep Undertaker’s action to the minimum, and allow the other superstars to do the majority of the work. This will allow Taker to be out there as a huge selling point for the event, while also letting the main event go longer than if he was in a singles match.

Other matches scheduled for the Madison Square Garden event are:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax with special guest referee Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

Appearances by Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Natalya, Bayley, Matt Hardy, and Bray Wyatt

The rest of the card raises another interesting issue as Inquisitr recently reported that Ronda Rousey had been pulled from all upcoming events. One of those events was the MSG show on July 7, but she is now being advertised for it.

This event at Madison Square Garden is going to be a big one and it comes at a time when WWE has been reportedly trying to keep other promotions out of it. Virtually all of the big names from Monday Night Raw are going to be in action along with the Undertaker, who will have a place in the main event. Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is if he will be able to coexist with Roman Reigns, who handed him a big loss at last year’s WrestleMania.