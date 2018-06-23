Watch Germany Vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Defending World Cup champions Germany must recover after a stunning loss in their first match, while Sweden can secure advancement to the knockout stage with an upset win.

Germany, the defending FIFA World Cup champions, stands on the precipice of going out at the group stage in the 2018 edition of the sports’ biggest event, while Sweden, as Sky Sports reports, will guarantee their place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare in the Group F round robin. The two countries face-off for the 36th time in their respective histories in a match that will live stream from Sochi, Russia, on Saturday.

The 35 previous meetings make the Germany-Sweden showdown the matchup with the most extensive history of any pairing in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as FIFA.com reports.

Germany must bounce back after a widely-criticized performance in their opening match — a lackluster showing that ended up with a shocking 1-0 defeat to Mexico, as Sports Illustrated recounts. But the German players say that they take responsibility for their subpar showing and will be ready for the challenge posed by the Swedes.

“We didn’t play with the right body language against Mexico and that can’t happen again,” said Captain Manuel Neuer, via Twitter. “From now on, every game is like a final.” Indeed, without a win or at least a draw, Germany’s 2018 World Cup will be over, and their last Group F game, against South Korea, will be meaningless.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the must-win Germany vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F showdown, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the important match between the two European neighbors is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Saturday, June 23.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Germany vs. Sweden live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Germany Coach Joachim Loew says he has no plans to change his team’s approach after a shocking loss to Mexico. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

German Coach Joachim Loew was asked on Friday if the stunning defeat to Mexico will cause him to tinker with his team’s approach for the Sweden match, according to FIFA.com.

“No, our players are still world class. Why should we question everything after one game?” Loew said. “The players are good enough. The attacking approach is still the right one, we just need to find the right balance.”

For Sweden, defense will remain the key if they hope to pull off the upset against the favored World Cup champs. In their opening 1-0 win over South Korea, Sweden prevented their opponents from taking a single shot that registered on target, according to the Independent.

Watch a preview of the Germany vs. Sweden showdown from the panel of experts at Four-Four-Two, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Germany vs. Sweden Rica World Cup Group F match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Germany vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Germany vs. Sweden match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the crucial Germany vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service. In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Germany vs. Sweden on mobile devices.