Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids ‘Have No Clue’ That She’s Famous: ‘At Home, I’m Not Known’

The mother of three says she doesn't feel famous when she's home

Kim Kardashian West is an empire. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is no stranger to fame as every little thing she does or says tends to automatically end up in the headlines and when you’re constantly held underneath a microscope whether you want to be or not, it’s always nice to know that there is some place where you can escape all of that. For the media mogul, that place is home as People reports that Kim’s three children don’t know that their mother is famous.

Ignorance really is bliss for North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months, as they get to relish in the fact that to them, their mother is simply their mother and not an internationally-known celebrity. Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Kim revealed that when it comes to her famous status, her kids don’t know about it. “At home I’m not known,” she said. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home,” she added.

Although she might not feel like a celeb in her home, Kim, 37, is very much aware of how much her and her family’s lives have changed over the course of KUWTK being on the air for the past ten years and while she might not share her feelings about it with her kids, it is something that she and her mother and sisters have spoken openly about.

“We do talk about how crazy our life has been over the past decade. And we’re so grateful. We’re so appreciative, and I mean, we’re still exactly the same.”

It’s considerably easier for Kim to keep her kids in the dark as long as she possibly can since they are still very young, but when the cameras are rolling, the struggle on whether or not to showcase the children becomes real, which she discussed on the KUWTK 10-year anniversary special last year. “It’s never a story revolving them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not,” she said.

At some point, North, Saint and Chicago will learn who both their parents really are (they don’t know Kanye West is famous either) and as they get older, they will have to make the decision whether or not they will embrace their fame or run from it.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on E! sometime this summer.