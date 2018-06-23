Ivanka Trump Reportedly Made Sizable Donation To Texas Church Ahead Of President’s New Executive Order

Ivanka Trump is said to have made a generous donation to a Texas church shortly before President Donald Trump signed his latest executive order

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has faced a fair amount of backlash in recent days as outrage over the families being separated at the southern border escalated. Now, however, she is getting praise from many for reportedly making a donation to a church in Texas that is working with some of these children.

Some critics have felt that Ivanka Trump was being tone-deaf in social media posts she had made in recent days. In addition, she received a lot of criticism when she thanked her father, President Donald Trump, for signing an executive order that should make changes to how this migrant family situation is handled.

CBN News reports that an unnamed evangelical leader told the outlet that Ivanka recently donated $50,000 to the Prestonwood Baptist Church. The church, located in Plano, Texas, says that is has been working to provide solutions to help the children impacted by these recent family separations.

Sources indicate that Trump learned about this particular church’s efforts via Twitter and reached out to Jack Graham, the lead pastor of Prestonwood. The private donation was apparently made by Ivanka before the recent executive order signed by the president.

Shortly after the executive order was signed, Ivanka both thanked her father on Twitter and tweeted that it was time to reunite the separated families. Supporters praised her efforts, but the criticism hasn’t stopped by any means.

“Now that an EO has been signed ending family separation at the border, it is time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated.”

???? Date night ????: Arabella A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 14, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

It has been noted by numerous people that the first daughter didn’t take a public stand over the family separation policy at all, though the president said that she pleaded with him privately to make a change. In addition, as Vanity Fair notes, outlets have speculated more than once that Ivanka or her own team may well be the ones who “leak” these types of stories about Trump that paint her in a positive, sympathetic light.

Bustle details that at this point, it is not clear exactly what Prestonwood is doing, specifically, to help the separated families and children at the border. In addition to that, many have voiced concern that the administration doesn’t yet seem to have a solid plan regarding how to reunite the families, or when.

Clearly, Ivanka Trump’s $50,000 donation to the Prestonwood Baptist Church is a generous gesture. Is it enough to quell the critics who feel that she’s not doing enough to support the causes she says she’s passionate about, especially when it comes to empowering women and children? Many would say this is perhaps a step in the right direction, but there is plenty more work to be done.