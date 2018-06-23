Meghan Markle And Prince Louis Reportedly Share A Special Connection

Markle and Louis will soon share something unique.

Meghan Markle reportedly shares something in common with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis. The two will reportedly have a connection once the royal baby is baptized in early July.

According to a June 22 report by Express, Prince Louis is set to be christened at the Chapel Royal of St. James’ Palace in London. This is the same place where only a few months earlier, Meghan Markle was confirmed into the church of England before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Sources reveal that Meghan Markle was baptized in a “secret ceremony” at the church back in March before the royal wedding, and on July 9, Prince Louis will also be christened at the church, which gives the two newest members of the royal family something in common.

The service is set to be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who also reportedly baptized Meghan Markle on her special day and officiated her wedding to Prince Harry. In addition, the royals are expected to keep the baby’s christening private as they have done in the past.

“Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there. We’ll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges,” sources reveal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to be at Prince Louis’ christening next month. However, it isn’t likely that either of them will be named the baby’s godparents.

People Magazine reports that it is much more likely that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s friends and trusted employees are in the running to be named Prince Louis’ godmother and godfather.

The godparents won’t be announced until the day of the baptism, but those in the running reportedly include Tiggy Pettifer, William and Harry’s former nanny, Miguel Head, William’s employee, Camilla’s daughter, Laura Lopes, Rebecca Priestley, Kate Middleton’s former secretary, and David Jardine-Patterson, the husband of Prince George’s godmother.

In addition, Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, are reportedly ahead of Meghan Markle when it comes to godmother status, and that Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, may also be considered for the the role of Louis’ godparents.

“As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis,” Jessica Bridge, of British bookmakers Ladbrokes, said in a statement about the royal baby.